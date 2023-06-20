The contribution of PeaceLink to Italian media activism
PeaceLink has made a significant contribution to media activism, which is the use of media and technologies to promote social, political, or environmental causes and encourage social action and active participation.
As an organization committed to promoting peace, human rights, and sustainability, PeaceLink has used media as a tool to raise awareness, inform, and engage people in various campaigns and initiatives.
Here are some ways in which PeaceLink has contributed to media activism:
-
Online communication: PeaceLink has leveraged the evolution of communication technologies to disseminate its ideas and messages through websites, blogs, newsletters, and social media. It has used these platforms to share news, articles, reports, videos, and images, reaching a wider audience and encouraging participation and involvement.
-
Awareness campaigns: PeaceLink has organized awareness campaigns on various issues such as peace, human rights, the environment, and social justice. It has used media to promote these campaigns by creating informative materials, producing videos, organizing online and offline events, and inviting participation and action.
-
Online activism: PeaceLink has promoted online activism, encouraging people to sign petitions, send protest letters, participate in advocacy campaigns, and share information through social media. It has used digital tools to facilitate mobilization and enable people to actively contribute to the causes promoted by the organization.
-
Content production: PeaceLink has created and disseminated multimedia content such as videos, podcasts, articles, and publications to educate and inform the public about peace and human rights issues. It has sought to stimulate critical thinking and provide insights for action through its media content.
-
Collaboration with other media activists: PeaceLink has worked in collaboration with other organizations and media activists to amplify their voices and impact. It has participated in media activism networks and advocated for the importance of synergy and solidarity among activists and organizations committed to a more just and sustainable world.
Overall, PeaceLink has used media as a strategic tool to reach a wider audience, create awareness, promote active participation, and encourage social change. It has advocated for responsible media and technology use to promote peace and human rights, giving a voice to social movements and causes it seeks to support.
Articoli correlati
- Le attività per promuovere la partecipazione attiva e per incoraggiare il cambiamento sociale
PeaceLink e il mediattivismoCome organizzazione impegnata nella promozione della pace, dei diritti umani e della sostenibilità, PeaceLink ha utilizzato i media digitali come strumento per sensibilizzare l'opinione pubblica, informare e coinvolgere le persone in diverse campagne e iniziative.20 June 2023 - Redazione PeaceLink
- Video sulla storia di PeaceLink (seconda parte)
"Non dobbiamo rassegnarci a convivere con il male"Alessandro Marescotti, co-fondatore di PeaceLink, ricostruisce insieme a noi due decenni di lotte, morte, dolore e diritti negati, approfondendo i temi delle lotte negli ultimi vent'anni: proteggere e tutelare Taranto e la sua gente dalla devastazione generata dalle emissioni siderurgicheDaniele Tarozzi
- Video sulla storia di PeaceLink (prima parte)
PeaceLink, dalle origini pacifiste alla lotta contro la diossinaUn anarchico americano, Tom Jennings, aveva realizzato un software libero con cui una venne creata una specie di «paleointernet» oggi archeologica ma allora miracolosa. Potevano comunicare persino i Commodore 64: il modem era così lento che il testo compariva una parola per volta.Mattia Feltri e Luca Ubaldeschi
- Intervista ad Alessandro Marescotti
«Nel 1980 avevo capito che l’informatica avrebbe cambiato completamente la società»Gli anni dell’università, poi la laurea in filosofia, la prima calcolatrice programmabile Texas TI58. Poi l'esperienza da programmatore, prima di diventare insegnante di Lettere. Un racconto che arriva infine alla nascita di PeaceLink, la telematica per la pace24 January 2023 - Italia che cambia
Sociale.network