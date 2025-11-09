Germany will receive the newest American Dark Eagle missiles, and they will be hypersonic

The specter that Reagan and Gorbachev erased in the late 1980s is returning in a new form. In a few months, a step toward the abyss could be taken, with the deployment of Dark Eagle hypersonic missiles in Germany and the symmetric deployment of Russian Oreshnik missiles.

There is a risk of war by mistake and a mobilization of the pacifist movement is urgently needed

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, during a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation chaired by Vladimir Putin, publicly drew attention to the possible deployment by the United States of intermediate-range missile systems such as the Dark Eagle both in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Belousov expressed his belief that the United States intends to make the Dark Eagle hypersonic missile operational by the end of 2025, with subsequent deployment in Germany during 2026. According to his public statements, also reported by the press and the Tass news agency, the Dark Eagle missile, with a speed of over Mach 5 and a range of over 5,000 km, could strike targets in central Russia in six to seven minutes from German territory.

Russia interprets the potential permanent presence of these systems on German soil as a direct threat, tantamount to a new medium- and short-range arms race. Consequently, the Russian government announced that it has lifted the moratorium on the deployment of medium- and short-range missiles on its territory.

This information has been reported by national newspapers and specialized agencies. The possible deployment of the Dark Eagle in Germany is therefore currently a debated topic and considered credible by Russian and Western media, even if the final decision and operational timing could depend on political and military developments between late 2025 and 2026. Military personnel in charge of hypersonic missiles Source: Wikipedia Close

The spectre that Reagan and Gorbachev erased with their historic Euromissile agreement at the end of the 1980s returns in a new form.

Today, with hypersonic missiles (which can strike any European or Russian city in a matter of minutes), the situation appears much more serious in this regard than it did then. A crisis would not be manageable in a matter of minutes, and the risk of war caused by error , a technical malfunction, or a misunderstanding exponentially increases.

The deployment of the Dark Eagles would be a symmetrical deployment of the Oreshniks , the newest Russian hypersonic missiles.

The Euromissiles that the US initially announced for deployment in Germany in 2026 were of the cruise type (Tomahawk with a speed of 880 km/h). Now the scenario has completely changed.

It is urgent that the peace movement be informed and mobilize.

A petition has already been launched, signed by Alex Zanotelli among others:

https://www.peacelink.it/euromissili

But today the situation is rapidly changing and 2026 is getting dangerously close.

Every step towards European "security" with hypersonic missiles is a gamble towards the abyss.

Now more than ever, military security must be built in a shared and agreed-upon way, as Reagan and Gorbachev were able to do.