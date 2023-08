The Barzani Genocide

How to fight against war disinformation? Julian Assange shows a way

January 1st of each year is the time for formulating resolutions to keep or break (usually the latter) during the 365 days ahead. So Martina, an ex-pacifist who now is no longer “ex”, has decided to make only one resolution for 2023. “That way,” she says, “I’m sure to keep it.”

8 gennaio 2023 - Patrick Boylan