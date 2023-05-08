"I have always been in favor of nonviolence"
Monsignor Luigi Bettazzi, former Bishop of Ivrea, participated in the "Relay for Humanity" peace march on May 7th, 2023. Monsignor Luigi Bettazzi is 99 years old and has witnessed the horrors of World War II. He was a protagonist, along with Don Tonino Bello, of the peace march in Sarajevo in 1992 and has been a reference for the entire Italian and international pacifist movement for his courage and determination. In his speech, Monsignor Luigi Bettazzi took a stance in favor of nonviolence. "I have always been in favor of nonviolence", he said to the crowd who applauded him. Speaking for peace in Ukraine, he identified three needs:
- the culture of nonviolence;
- the perseverance of diplomacy;
- the creation of a peacekeeping force.
The participation of Monsignor Luigi Bettazzi in the Relay for Humanity moved Michele Santoro, a well-known Italian television host who organized the Relay for Humanity by designing a route that touched all of Italy, from north to south, and received significant participation from citizens and pacifists
Articoli correlati
- Dal microfono dice: "E' da sempre che io sono per la nonviolenza"
Staffetta per l'Umanità, la testimonianza del marciatore più anzianoA 99 anni monsignor Luigi Bettazzi interviene per la pace e indica tre necessità: la cultura della nonviolenza, la perseveranza della diplomazia e la creazione di una forza di interposizione7 May 2023 - Redazione PeaceLink
Il mondo ha urgente bisogno di cambiare rottaLa dichiarazione finale al termine del 23°Congresso mondiale di IPPNW7 May 2023 - IPPNW-Italy
- Richiesta di sostegno - Avviata il 24 Aprile 2023
Non contaminate il suolo ucraino con armi all'uranio impoverito!Un appello urgente al Vertice G7 di Hiroshima (19-21 Maggio 2023) dalla Rete dei Cittadini che si Oppongono all'uso di armi all’Uranio Impoverito DU in Ucraina4 May 2023
- Dall'Organizzazione Internazionale dei medici per la prevenzione della guerra nucleare
Mombasa IPPNW AppealAl termine del 23° Congresso mondiale di IPPNW - International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War - l'appello urgente per il termine del conflitto in Ucraina e allontanare i rischi di una guerra totale.30 April 2023 - IPPNW-Italy
Sociale.network