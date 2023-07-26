Celeste fought to protect children from serious illnesses in the Tamburi neighborhood.
"Never give up, always fight"
Today, the funeral of Celeste Fortunato, an environmental activist from Taranto and a mother, was held. She died yesterday, succumbing to leukemia. These were her last words written for us and read at the end of the mass.
26 July 2023
PeaceLink staff
Today, the funeral of Celeste Fortunato, an environmental activist from Taranto and a mother, was held. She fought to protect children from serious illnesses in the Tamburi neighborhood. She died yesterday, succumbing to leukemia. These were her last words written for us and read at the end of the mass. Taranto is one of the most polluted cities in Italy and houses the largest industrial complex where the steel plant ILVA occupies a vast area.
"Never give up, always fight. Stand up for what is right, even when all seems lost. Love each other. Love is the most important, indispensable, fundamental thing, the foundation of my life. If you have loved, you have truly lived. And nothing will scare you. I love you all. Protect my son, the most beautiful thing I have done in my life. Be there for my love, Enzo. For my mother, my dear father, my extraordinary sister, my world. Thank you for all the beauty you have given me, making me happy".
Celeste
Parole chiave: taranto, ilva, celeste fortunato
Articoli correlati
- Aujourd'hui ont eu lieu les funérailles de Celeste Fortunato
"Ne jamais abandonner, toujours se battre"Taranto est l'une des villes les plus polluées d'Italie et abrite le plus grand complexe industriel où l'usine sidérurgique ILVA occupe une vaste zone. Celeste s'est battue pour protéger les enfants contre de graves maladies dans le quartier Tamburi.26 July 2023 - PeaceLink staff
- Oggi a Taranto grande partecipazione ai funerali di Celeste Fortunato
"Battetevi per ciò che è giusto, anche quando tutto sembra perduto"Alla fine della messa è stata letta una lettera con l'ultimo messaggio collettivo che la mamma anti-inquinamento ha mandato a tutte le persone che l'hanno seguita in questi anni di lotta per la giustizia ambientale26 July 2023 - Alessandro Marescotti
- Stroncata ieri dalla leucemia a 45 anni
È morta Celeste Fortunato, ambientalista in prima linea a Taranto contro i tumoriScrittrice, educatrice ed ambientalista, due anni fa aveva scoperto la malattia e si è battuta fino alla fine contro l’inquinamento e in difesa della salute pubblica26 July 2023 - Redazione PeaceLink
- L'emendamento del ministro Fitto al DL "Salva-infrazioni"
Un nuovo provvedimento salva-ILVAIn fase di conversione del decreto legge l'emendamento ripropone questioni come l'ampliamento dello scudo penale e un salvacondotto davanti ai contenziosi amministrativi che limita i poteri di ordinanza del sindaco. E indica l'obiettivo della decarbonizzazione che però non è presente nell'AIA Ilva.22 July 2023 - Alessandro Marescotti
Sociale.network