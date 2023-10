On October 21st, approximately 4,000 people took part in an internationalist demonstration against NATO's nuclear exercise organized by antimilitarist groups in Ghedi, Lombardy. After gathering in Ghedi's Piazza Roma, a lengthy procession made its way to the military airport, where NATO nuclear weapons are stored. The demonstration had an antimilitarist nature, with thousands of participants coming from various parts of Italy, including Bologna and Genoa. Law enforcement presence was substantial, with dozens of vehicles and armored vehicles from the State Police, Carabinieri, and the Guardia di Finanza, along with hundreds of officers and military personnel escorting the procession near the Sesto Stormo military base. The Local Police of Ghedi and Castenedolo also participated in the security operation. An overhead helicopter was also used to monitor the demonstrators.