World Peace Directory
That diary immediately became the "bible" of the travelling pacifist, the researcher, the activist who wanted to build bridges across every border. For decades, every year, the Peace Diary has listed contacts for disarmament networks, conscientious objector associations, peace study centres, and international women's leagues for peace: a true map of global resistance. Today, the diary is still published every year in London and includes a directory with hundreds of organisations for peace, the environment, and human rights from around the world.
Articoli correlati
- Albert, International Bulletin for Peace and Disarmament
Pacifist mobilization in Germany: students on strike against military conscriptionTeachers' union: "Our job is not to prepare children for war". Strong participation in Berlin and Hamburg. The choice of May 8, the anniversary of the end of World War II and Nazism, was intended to reaffirm the message "Never again war".8 May 2026 - PeaceLink staff
- German youth challenge Chancellor Merz's draft
"Merz, lick my balls"The slogan "Merz leck eier," written on a sign confiscated by police during a peace demonstration, is making the rounds in German schools. Students are organizing a major school strike on May 8th against military conscription.22 April 2026 - Redazione PeaceLink
- Protests grow as government support declines
Japan: 36,000 people rally in Tokyo to defend the pacifist ConstitutionOn April 19, demonstrations took place across the country against the government's attempt to revise Article 9. A mother said, "I want to express my opposition; the Constitution we have always protected is at risk of disappearing."20 April 2026 - Redazione PeaceLink
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