Housmans peace diary Author: Housmans Source: https://www.forceswatch.net/support-our-work/ Close Harry Mister, then the general director of both Peace News and Housmans, had a brilliant idea. In the midst of the Cold War, with the nuclear threat looming and peace movements sprouting on every continent often ignoring each other, Mister thought of a simple connection tool. He created the Peace Diary: a diary that contained not only the dates but also a complete and up-to-date list of all the peace organisations on the planet, the World Peace Directory.

That diary immediately became the "bible" of the travelling pacifist, the researcher, the activist who wanted to build bridges across every border. For decades, every year, the Peace Diary has listed contacts for disarmament networks, conscientious objector associations, peace study centres, and international women's leagues for peace: a true map of global resistance. Today, the diary is still published every year in London and includes a directory with hundreds of organisations for peace, the environment, and human rights from around the world.