Japan: 36,000 people rally in Tokyo to defend the pacifist Constitution.
Around 36,000 citizens gathered in front of the parliament building for a joint protest organized by two major civic committees: "9 Jo Kaiken No! Zenkoku Shimin Action" (National Citizen Action to Stop the Revision of Article 9 of the Constitution) and "Senso Sasenai, 9 Jo Kowasuna! Sogakari Kodo Jikko Iinkai" (Executive Committee to Stop the War and Protect Article 9 of the Constitution).
Protesters held signs reading "No to war" and "The Takaichi government should respect the Constitution," raising their voices in opposition.
Among the crowd, a 52-year-old Tokyo resident, present with her 7-year-old son, said it was her first time attending a protest. "I'm anxious about Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government's moves to push forward with constitutional revisions and lift the ban on arms exports," she said. "I fear Japan could be drawn into a war. The pacifist Constitution we have always cherished is in danger of disappearing. I want to express my opposition by participating in this protest."
Recent opinion polls indicate declining approval of the Japanese government.
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