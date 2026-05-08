Pacifist mobilization in Germany: students on strike against military conscription

Teachers' union: "Our job is not to prepare children for war". Strong participation in Berlin and Hamburg. The choice of May 8, the anniversary of the end of World War II and Nazism, was intended to reaffirm the message "Never again war".

Albert, pacifist bulletin Author: Natangelo Source: PeaceLink Close

The student strike today, May 8, 2026, against military conscription in Germany has been a nationwide event, with tens of thousands of young people in the streets. Protests have concentrated in major cities, with particularly significant numbers in Berlin and Hamburg.

Here is a summary of the situation in the main cities and the main themes that emerged.

Overview of the demonstrations

The mobilization took place in over 130 cities across Germany . Here are the main figures provided by the police and, where available, by the organizers:

City Participants (according to the police) Participants (according to the organizers) Berlin Over 2,000 Up to 5,000 Hamburg About 2,300 About 6,000 Kassel 450 800 Stuttgart 350 N.D. Frankfurt 350 N.D. Freiburg 300 N.D. Heidelberg 250 N.D. Darmstadt 200 N.D. Karlsruhe 200 N.D. Hannover About 500 (expected) N.D.

A particular case was that of Fulda, where the demonstration was canceled due to the participation of just 5 people.

All protests remained peaceful.

The motivations and themes of the marches

Young people brought various demands to the streets. The protest was mainly born in opposition to the new military service law, which came into effect on January 1, 2026 , which requires the sending of a mandatory questionnaire for adult males to assess their suitability for service.

Fear of mandatory conscription: the main concern is that the current model, based on volunteerism, could evolve towards a reintroduction of mandatory conscription in case the number of volunteers is not reached.

Criticism of "preparation for war": the rhetoric of the demonstrators has been very strong. One young person stated: "I don't want to be part of the war machine". Many have interpreted the current political course as a preparation for war.

Call for greater social investments: a cross-cutting theme that emerged in several cities is the contrast between huge military spending and cuts to social sectors. In Berlin and Hamburg, for example, young people have called for more funding for education, health, and public transport.

Symbolism of the date: the choice of May 8, the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe and "Liberation Day" from Nazism, was intended to reaffirm the message "Never again war".

Who was behind the organization?

According to reports from law enforcement and the media, the mobilization was supported by left-wing political groups. Flags and activists from the Left, the Young Left (SDAJ), and the German Communist Party (DKP).

The teachers' union (GEW) expressed its support for the students. In Berlin, GEW president Gökhan Akgün stated: "Our job is not to prepare children for war".

A minority movement?

Despite the large participation, a study by the Center for Military History and Social Sciences of the Bundeswehr (ZMSBw) revealed a fact: 42% of young people aged 16 to 29 believe it is necessary to reintroduce conscription, while only 30% reject it. This data suggests that the demonstrators, although very visible and determined, represent a minority position within their own age group. Some young people interviewed also specified that they do not oppose a professional army, but only mandatory conscription.

In summary

The May 8, 2026 strike was the third wave of student protests against the new conscription regulations. With over 130 cities mobilized, the protest had great resonance, especially in Berlin and Hamburg. Students criticized the government's militaristic drift while simultaneously calling for more investments in education and social issues, on a day with strong symbolic value like the anniversary of the end of World War II.