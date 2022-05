NO all’estradizione di Julian Assange

It’s not just the freedom of one man at stake, but our very freedom of speech.

From the stage Stella Morris, Julian Assange's wife, and the investigative journalist Stefania Maurizi will urge the journalists present to defend the founder of Wikileaks. While outside the hall, a group of FREE ASSANGE Italia activists will tell journalists that their freedom is also at stake.

9 aprile 2022 - Patrick Boylan