Edizione speciale della Marcia PerugiAssisi della pace e della fraternità

The peace march will take place on May 21st starting from the Italian city of Perugia.

A great initiative by the Italian pacifist movement and schools for peace. Tens of thousands of students will be offered the opportunity to reflect on the future and begin to feel like authors of a new work: to change the looming future, make it more humane, peaceful, fair, and possible for everyone

12 maggio 2023 - PeaceLink staff