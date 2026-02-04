Letter to the Foreign Minister regarding the renewal of the New START treaty

This is a text to be sent to the Foreign Minister. Anyone can adapt and sign it. It is the Italian translation of a letter from the CND campaign for nuclear disarmament to the British Foreign Secretary. In our case, it should be sent to Minister Antonio Tajani.

We need to launch a pressure campaign on the government to request the renewal of the New START ( New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) . The treaty expires tomorrow, February 5th. This treaty has maintained a balance of nuclear missiles, reducing the number of those immediately launchable by the US and Russia. This is a letter to the Foreign Secretary, a letter that anyone can adapt and send. It is a letter from the CND ( Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament) campaign to the British Foreign Secretary. In our case, that is Minister Tajani. PeaceLink has translated the CND letter into Italian and is re-issuing it to all individuals and associations committed to nuclear disarmament.

Message

Subject: Request for Italy's commitment to the renewal of the New START Treaty

You can send it by regular email to: gabinetto@esteri.it

To the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani

Dear Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation,

I am writing to you, on behalf of the Government, to request the renewal of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which is scheduled to expire on 5 February 2026.

New START currently represents the last existing agreement limiting the size of the nuclear arsenals of the United States and Russia. Leaving it to lapse would constitute a serious setback in international arms control and would make an already extremely fragile global situation even more unstable. The treaty guarantees at least a minimum framework of containment and predictability between the two major nuclear powers, an essential element for international security as a whole.

The agreement establishes clear limits on deployed nuclear warheads and delivery systems—missiles and bombers—and provides inspection and data-sharing mechanisms that help reduce mutual distrust and the risk of miscalculation. Since its entry into force, New START has produced concrete results, leading to the dismantling of thousands of nuclear weapons and their delivery systems by the United States and Russia.

Our nation has repeatedly expressed support for arms control instruments and multilateralism in international security. At a time when the risk of nuclear use is seen by many analysts as the highest since the end of the Cold War, our country should strengthen its commitment to measures that reduce tensions and the dangers of escalation.

As a State Party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), our nation has a responsibility to actively contribute to efforts towards nuclear disarmament and global risk reduction. Decisively supporting the renewal of New START would be a concrete and credible signal of consistency with these commitments.

I therefore urge you to use your government's diplomatic clout, including at European and multilateral levels, to encourage the renewal of the New START Treaty and to work with international partners to avoid the complete collapse of the nuclear arms control architecture.

I look forward to hearing from you to clarify how our nation intends to honor its obligations under the NPT and contribute, at this delicate stage, to reducing nuclear risks globally.

Sign with your name, surname, profession (if applicable) and city of residence

It can also be signed on behalf of an association