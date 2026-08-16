The secret weapon of Wiesbaden: how NATO planning emerges from the shadows in the war in Ukraine
Behind the Ukrainian war effort lies a command architecture that has operated in the strictest secrecy from the heart of Europe for months. Confirmation came last year from the former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhny, who described the NATO base in Wiesbaden, Germany, as a genuine "secret weapon" for planning military operations.
The scoop on "Task Force Dragon"
It all started with an investigation by the New York Times, which in 2025 lifted the veil on covert US and British operations in Germany. According to the revelations, elite intelligence personnel operated in Wiesbaden under the codename "Task Force Dragon". Their task went far beyond logistics: American and Ukrainian officers jointly selected targets to strike, analysing satellite images to provide precise real-time coordinates. Faced with the evidence, Zaluzhny openly admitted that the structure – established in Stuttgart in April 2022 and then moved to Wiesbaden – had been the essential operational headquarters for the war.
The veil of hypocrisy falls: from secrecy to official planning
What was once done in secret has now become public and institutionalised, marking a transition of great importance and extreme political gravity. At the beginning of the conflict, the secrecy of centres like Wiesbaden served a specific strategic and diplomatic purpose: to prevent NATO's involvement from appearing excessive or direct, maintaining the official narrative that the West was merely "providing weapons" to an attacked country.
Today that veil of hypocrisy has definitively fallen. The secret base has been absorbed into the new official command NSATU (NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine). There is no longer any hiding: from clandestine cooperation, we have moved to integrated, intentional, and explicit planning of military actions within transparent and official NATO Alliance venues. A qualitative leap that transforms de facto co-belligerence into a structural and claimed choice.
The red thread leading to JATEC
This transition is directly linked to the dynamics of militarisation documented by PeaceLink. In the latest insights dedicated to the birth of JATEC (Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre) in Bydgoszcz, Poland – the first formal joint NATO-Ukraine organisation – we have recounted how the conflict has become a true laboratory for testing tactics, drones, and electronic warfare systems in the field.
From the "shadow management" of Wiesbaden to the new official centres in Poland, the line of demarcation between assistance and direct participation has become considerably thinner. The trend is to erase the line of demarcation as soon as public opinion and politics have become accustomed to the extremely high risk that, like sleepwalkers on the edge, we are running. What Zaluzhny referred to as a secret weapon has paved the way for a definitive integration, which PeaceLink will continue to monitor to highlight the escalation risks that could lead us, like sleepwalkers, to the brink of nuclear war. A possibility that scientists perceive clearly, unlike the poorly informed and unaware public regarding these dynamics kept secret until last year and which now emerge without generating much uproar.
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