Peace and Nonviolence
He is a conscientious objector of Quaker faith

Freedom for Serhii Vedmediev, Ukrainian pacifist abducted in Kiev by military recruiters

On 29 September, he was struck in the face and neck. After being knocked to the ground and threatened with a taser, the officers dragged him away and took him to the Territorial Recruitment Centre. PeaceLink demands his immediate release.
30 September 2026
Associazione PeaceLink

Serhii Vedmediev

Serhii Vedmediev, member of the Quaker community and the Board of the Ukrainian Pacifist Movement, has been arbitrarily detained since 29 September 2026 at the TCC (Territorial Recruitment Centre) in the Sviatoshyn district of Kiev. 

His legitimate requests — respect for personal freedom, information on the reasons for his detention, legal assistance — have been ignored. 

In response to the request for release, he was beaten, struck in the face and neck, knocked to the ground, and threatened with a taser. 

An immediate request for his release was made by the pacifist organisation he is part of. But the answering machine at the Territorial Recruitment Centre responds: “The number you have dialled does not exist”.

Vedmediev is a pacifist who collaborates with Yurii Sheliazhenko, secretary of the Ukrainian Pacifist Movement, who was also beaten in Kiev in March. 

In Ukraine, alternative civilian service has been abolished: hundreds of objectors risk imprisonment. The Ukrainian Constitution and international law guarantee the right to conscientious objection, but in practice, it is denied by the Kiev government.

PeaceLink demands the immediate release of Quaker pacifist Serhii Vedmediev.

PeaceLink calls for an independent investigation into these acts of violence and an end to the repression of pacifists. 

Freedom for Serhii Vedmediev!

Freedom for all conscientious objectors detained in prison!

 

Notes: We demand the immediate release of the Quaker and Ukrainian pacifist Serhii Vedmediev
https://liste.peacelink.it/pace/2026/09/msg00013.html
Original in Italian:Libertà per Serhii Vedmediev, pacifista ucraino sequestrato a Kiev dai reclutatori militari
#ukraine#conscientious objectors#draft dodgers

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