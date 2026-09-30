He is a conscientious objector of Quaker faith
Freedom for Serhii Vedmediev, Ukrainian pacifist abducted in Kiev by military recruiters
On 29 September, he was struck in the face and neck. After being knocked to the ground and threatened with a taser, the officers dragged him away and took him to the Territorial Recruitment Centre. PeaceLink demands his immediate release.
30 September 2026
Associazione PeaceLink
Notes: We demand the immediate release of the Quaker and Ukrainian pacifist Serhii Vedmediev
https://liste.peacelink.it/pace/2026/09/msg00013.html
https://liste.peacelink.it/pace/2026/09/msg00013.html
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