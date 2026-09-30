Freedom for Serhii Vedmediev, Ukrainian pacifist abducted in Kiev by military recruiters

Serhii Vedmediev Author: Foto di archivio Source: https://progressive.org/latest/ukraines-pacifists-in-a-country-at-war-toesland-20260225/

His legitimate requests — respect for personal freedom, information on the reasons for his detention, legal assistance — have been ignored.

In response to the request for release, he was beaten, struck in the face and neck, knocked to the ground, and threatened with a taser.

An immediate request for his release was made by the pacifist organisation he is part of. But the answering machine at the Territorial Recruitment Centre responds: “The number you have dialled does not exist”.

Vedmediev is a pacifist who collaborates with Yurii Sheliazhenko, secretary of the Ukrainian Pacifist Movement, who was also beaten in Kiev in March.

In Ukraine, alternative civilian service has been abolished: hundreds of objectors risk imprisonment. The Ukrainian Constitution and international law guarantee the right to conscientious objection, but in practice, it is denied by the Kiev government.

PeaceLink demands the immediate release of Quaker pacifist Serhii Vedmediev.

PeaceLink calls for an independent investigation into these acts of violence and an end to the repression of pacifists.

Freedom for Serhii Vedmediev!

Freedom for all conscientious objectors detained in prison!