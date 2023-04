The ones dying are young and inexperienced soldiers, sent to their deaths (with our weapons) in the prime of their lives, employed in suicidal operations to demonstrate that Ukraine does not give up. The valid core of the Ukrainian army has already withdrawn.

Has it fallen? Does it still resist?

This web page discusses the defense of Bakhmut, which is considered to have zero strategic value. Bakhmut Source: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/27/world/europe/ukraine-war-bakhmut.html Close

The fighting in Bakhmut is seen as a mere matter of image, with young and inexperienced soldiers being sent to their deaths in suicidal operations to demonstrate that Ukraine does not give up.

The valid core of the Ukrainian army has already withdrawn from Bakhmut, and President Zelensky is accused of sacrificing young conscripts to show the strength of his nation in defending a site that has only symbolic value.

The page also discusses the role of weapons in the conflict, arguing that they serve the exact opposite of what is claimed, leading to senseless sacrifice rather than defending the lives of Ukrainians.

The page calls for peace and criticizes politicians who do not take action to end the conflict.