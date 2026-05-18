Flotilla spokesperson: 'We've lost contact, 35 Italians kidnapped in international waters'

The Israeli navy intercepted and boarded the ships of the Global Sumud Flotilla while they were sailing in international waters. About ten vessels seized, activists forcibly taken. Francesca Albanese (UN): 'This is how civilians defend what states no longer defend'

Albert, peace bulletin Author: PeaceLink Source: Natangelo Close

Gaza Flotilla, the spokesperson: «We've lost contact with our people, 35 Italians kidnapped in international waters». Albanese: «This is how civilians defend what states no longer defend. The Israeli army is among the most brutal and unpunished of our time».

The Israeli navy intercepted and boarded the ships of the Global Sumud Flotilla while they were sailing in international waters. About ten vessels seized, activists forcibly taken. Mobilisations in Italy in Rome and Viterbo.

18 May 2026 – The interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by the Israeli military navy has turned into a diplomatic and humanitarian case. While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praises the soldiers for thwarting «a wicked plan», the Italian spokesperson for the mission, Maria Elena Delia, reports the loss of contact with dozens of activists, including 35 Italian citizens and eight vessels flying the Italian flag.

«We have lost contact with several people, we do not know where they are, we do not know where they are being taken», Delia stated in a speech reported by Fanpage.it. «Our government has a duty to protect the safety of these people».

According to the spokesperson, after a quiet night, four military ships and six fast Israeli vessels «chased» the flotilla's boats in international waters, about 250 nautical miles from Gaza. About ten boats were boarded and the occupants were «kidnapped». «The same pattern is repeating itself as before – she added – but the fact that it is repeating does not mean it has become acceptable».

Netanyahu's call: «Exceptional work»

A few hours earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had personally called the soldiers involved in the operation, describing their work as «exceptional» and expressing a desire to «be with them». «You are thwarting a wicked plan devised to break the isolation we are imposing on the terrorists of Hamas in Gaza», Netanyahu stated, asserting a hardline stance on the naval blockade.

Albanese: «Flotilla defends what states no longer defend»

In stark contrast to the Israeli position, the UN Special Rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, has expressed a very harsh judgement on the events, offering a political and legal interpretation.

The UN rapporteur describes the Israeli army as «one of the most brutal and unpunished armies of our time», and emphasises the abuses suffered by activists (violent boardings, acts of piracy, deprivation of food and medicine, insults, beatings).

Mobilisations in Italy: Rome and Viterbo take to the streets

News of the boarding has triggered protests in several Italian cities. The Unione Sindacale di Base (USB) has called a march at 6pm in Rome, starting from Piazza dei Cinquecento (Termini Station), as part of a general strike day. «Israel has attacked the Flotilla again while the demonstrations were beginning – reads a statement –. It is time for general mobilisation».

The Arci and other associations also took to the streets in Viterbo, in Piazza del Comune, also at 6pm. «Four military ships and six fast vessels are encircling the fleet – they reported –. This is happening in broad daylight, in front of the world's eyes. The Israeli government is violating international law to stop a civil and non-violent mission».

The context: war and naval blockade

Today's interception is the latest chapter in a long sequence of attempts to break the illegal naval blockade imposed by Israel on Gaza since 2007. In April 2026, an initial wave of the same Global Sumud Flotilla had already been stopped with 22 vessels seized and 175 activists detained.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, since 7 October 2023, the Israeli army has killed over 72,000 Palestinians, injuring more than 172,000. Despite a declared ceasefire, air raids continue. The United Nations estimates that 70% of the water infrastructure in the Strip has been destroyed or damaged.