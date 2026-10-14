NATO nuclear exercise, parliamentary question
Chamber Act
Written Question 4-09293
presented by the Hon. Angelo Bonelli
BONELLI. — To the President of the Council of Ministers, the Minister of Defense, and the Minister of Health. — To know – given that:
- Exercise Steadfast Noon is organized annually by NATO and involves aircraft capable of carrying B61 nuclear bombs. This year, the exercise is taking place over Italian skies, launching mock atomic bombs to train crews in realistic conditions;
- despite the severity of the simulated scenarios, the exercise is carried out without any information being given to Parliament;
- a nuclear conflict, even a limited one, would have catastrophic consequences for the population and the ecosystem;
- in 1989, the German government decided to withdraw from the NATO nuclear exercise due to the unacceptable amount of civilian casualties expected;
- NATO, like Russia, maintains a doctrine of “first use” of nuclear weapons;
- While the Steadfast Noon exercise simulates nuclear bomb launches, no parallel exercises have been planned for the public management of related civil, health and environmental emergencies –:
whether the Government intends to provide adequate information on the Steadfast Noon 2026 exercise, its objectives, the simulated operational scenarios and all associated risks;
whether the Government has detailed scenarios on the consequences of a nuclear war – such as the one simulated this year – with particular reference to:
a) number of deaths and injuries expected in the event of a nuclear war;
b) geographical areas affected taking into account that the Ghedi and Aviano bases host the B61-12 atomic bombs;
c) short, medium and long-term health impacts, including risks of contamination of groundwater, agricultural land and the food chain;
d) relief measures for the population and preventive public information;
whether the Government does not deem it appropriate and necessary, in light of the above and the worrying precedent set by Germany in 1989, to suspend Italy's participation in Steadfast Noon.
(4-09293)
Articoli correlati
- È stata presentata dall’onorevole Angelo Bonelli dei Verdi
Esercitazione nucleare NATO, interrogazione parlamentareSi chiede se il governo ha commissionato uno studio sui morti e feriti attesi in caso di guerra nucleare, in particolare sugli impatti sanitari a breve, medio e lungo termine e se, alla luce dei dati, il governo voglia sospendere la partecipazione italiana a Steadfast Noon.14 October 2026
- L'esercitazione NATO Steadfast Noon 2026 cronometra i decolli e simula scenari di nuclear strike
Secondo giorno di esercitazione nucleare sulle nostre testeSteadfast Noon non prevede l’uso di armi nucleari reali. Si utilizzano bombe da esercitazione prive di testate. Ma il ciclo che viene riprodotto è quello completo: allarme, trasporto delle bombe dai depositi sotterranei, montaggio sui caccia, decollo, rifornimento in volo, attacco e rientro.14 October 2026 - Redazione PeaceLink
- PeaceLink writes to Defence Minister Guido Crosetto
Letter to the Italian Government regarding the Steadfast Noon nuclear exerciseWe request to know what simulation studies have been commissioned regarding the civil and health effects of a nuclear war scenario and what civil emergency plans, particularly health-related ones, have been prepared.13 October 2026 - Associazione PeaceLink
- PeaceLink scrive al ministro della Difesa Guido Crosetto
Lettera al Governo italiano sull'esercitazione nucleare Steadfast NoonChiediamo di conoscere quali studi di simulazione siano stati commissionati circa gli effetti civili e sanitari di uno scenario di guerra nucleare e quali piani di emergenza civile, in particolare quelli sanitari, siano stati predisposti.13 October 2026 - Associazione PeaceLink
sociale.network