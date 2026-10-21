German mobilisation against NATO nuclear exercise to the tune of "Bella Ciao"

German pacifist organisations demonstrated in front of the Nörvenich airbase against the NATO nuclear exercise "Steadfast Noon". A message of solidarity sent by PeaceLink was read out.

The initiatives in Büchel and Nörvenich have been supported by over 35 organisations

Opposition to Steadfast Noon in Germany Author: atomwaffenfrei Source: https://www.atomwaffenfrei.de

On 17 October, German pacifist organisations demonstrated in front of the Nörvenich airbase against the NATO nuclear exercise "Steadfast Noon", calling for the withdrawal of nuclear weapons from Germany, nuclear disarmament, and adherence to the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

At the start of the day, the demonstrators erected a symbolic "barrier of international law" in front of the Boelcke-Geschwader base, before moving to Schlossplatz, where a rally with speeches and music took place.

Reasons for the protest

"Steadfast Noon" is the exercise with which NATO countries train to manage a scenario involving the use of nuclear weapons. The Bundeswehr also participates, and this participation is at the centre of the criticisms from the pacifist movement, which calls for its end along with German "nuclear sharing".

On a banner, the demonstrators invoked international humanitarian law, citing the Federal Ministry of Justice, which indicates the use of nuclear weapons as an example of a war crime. For the organisers, the use of nuclear weapons is incompatible with international humanitarian law.

The speeches

Heiner Krüger, from the local pacifist group in Düren, criticised the role of the Nörvenich base, which serves as a launch site for the Tornados stationed in Büchel, and recalled the Franco-German cooperation on nuclear weapons initiated in July.

During the rally, representatives from various pacifist and political organisations spoke, all agreeing on the need to end nuclear sharing and take further steps towards nuclear disarmament. As this year's exercise has a focus on Italy, a message of greeting from the Italian pacifist movement was read out.

Other speeches criticised the federal government's arms race; a representative of the youth illustrated the school strike movement against conscription, receiving a great applause.

"A world without nuclear weapons is possible"

Martin Singe, from the alliance "atomwaffenfrei.jetzt", emphasised the possibility of a world without nuclear weapons, citing nuclear-free zones. "A world without nuclear weapons is possible!", declared Singe, recalling the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which aims to internationally ban the possession and use of such weapons.

The organisers are calling on the federal government and the Bundestag to end the Bundeswehr's participation in "Steadfast Noon", withdraw nuclear weapons from Germany, and adhere to the UN Treaty.

Music and international solidarity

The cultural programme featured the Cologne band GehörWäsche performing pacifist songs at Schlossplatz. In closing, the participants sang together the Resistance song "Bella Ciao"; the performance was recorded on video and sent as a sign of solidarity to the Italian pacifist movement.

The precedent of Büchel

Already on 10 October, according to the alliance "atomwaffenfrei.jetzt", about fifty people had gathered in protest at the nuclear site in Büchel. The initiatives in Büchel and Nörvenich have been supported by over 35 organisations from the pacifist movement, including Netzwerk Friedenskooperative, Ärztinnen und Ärzte gegen Atomkrieg, Pax Christi, Versöhnungsbund, Ohne Rüstung Leben, Juristinnen und Juristen gegen Atomkrieg, Aktionsgemeinschaft Dienst für den Frieden (AGDF) and Deutsche Friedensgesellschaft – Vereinigte KriegsdienstgegnerInnen (DFG-VK).

The demonstration in Nörvenich is part of national protests against the NATO exercise "Steadfast Noon" and German nuclear sharing.