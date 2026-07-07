NATO summit in Turkey, journalists and opposition activists caught in the grip of arrests
The Turkish Journalists' Association and other media solidarity groups have reported that journalists belonging to editorial offices considered opposition — including Halk TV, Sozcu TV, the newspaper Cumhuriyet, the news site T24, and the ANKA news agency — have been excluded from covering the summit.
On 5 July, the Communist Party of Turkey (TKP) faced over 100 detentions during the protest march in Kizilay central square in Ankara. Meanwhile, in Istanbul, also during the TKP protests, despite a heavy police presence, there were no clashes and hundreds of people marched from Taksim Square in Istanbul to Dolmabahce. Other protests were organised in the Kadikoy district.
Tuncer Bakirhan, co-chair of the pro-Kurdish Turkish Democratic Party, thus criticised the detentions on X «The country has been completely transformed into a detention centre using the NATO summit as an excuse. We are living through days of undeclared martial law».
Even those coming from other countries to reach Turkey to participate in the anti-imperialist Peace Summit in Istanbul scheduled for 4 July faced severe attacks on their personal, physical, and legal freedoms. The executive director of the International Peace Bureau, Sean Conner, along with other activists from Linksjugend (Youth of the Left in Germany), an activist from the Työväen antimilitaristit (anti-militarists of the Labour of Finland), and an unspecified Italian activist, were blocked upon arrival at Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen International Airport. Their passports
and mobile phones were confiscated, they were interrogated without legal representation, fingerprinted, and were told that they were being reported by the German authorities. They were expelled the following day, placed on a flight that took them back to their country of origin. Their passports were returned only after arriving at the airport.
A NATO member since 1952, Turkey has the second largest army in the alliance after the United States, a rapidly growing defence industry, and a strategic position at the crossroads of Europe, the Middle East, the Black Sea, and the Caucasus. This is the second NATO summit it is hosting, the first time was in 2004.
https://www.dw.com/en/turkey-arrests-critics-opposition-leaders-ahead-of-nato-summit/a-77839766
https://apnews.com/article/turkey-nato-summit-tight-security-c2423abfaa605dbfb8228972047c1dbf
https://apnews.com/article/turkey-nato-summit-independent-journalists-accreditation-d9f0bb397713378d236e4c8226ab91f2
https://ipb.org/ipb-statement-on-the-detention-and-deportation-of-executive-director-sean-conner-and-other-activists-in-istanbul-on-3-july-2026/
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