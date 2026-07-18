Albert, international pacifist bulletin Ukraine: the uprising of the squares against the military "meat grinder" The sacking of popular Defence Minister Fedorov has sparked unprecedented protests in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. At the heart of the anger from protesters and the families of soldiers is the strategy of Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, accused of sacrificing too many human lives. Redazione PeaceLink 18 July 2026

Notes: Volodymyr Zelensky is considering the possibility of also dismissing Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrsky, involved in the standoff with outgoing Defence Minister Mikhailo Fedorov, which has opened one of the most serious political-military crises since the beginning of the war. A source from the Ukrainian Administration quoted by the Financial Times explains that since yesterday the Ukrainian President has begun meeting military commanders to assess their ideas on the situation at the front and also to conduct interviews with possible candidates to replace Syrsky, a scenario he is open to provided he identifies a person capable of ensuring an orderly transfer of powers without weakening the front line. The President has realised he must do something about the dossier, after protests for the dismissal of moderniser Fedorov have spread to a campaign against the Chief of Staff, who is called 'the butcher' for his indifference to the number of casualties sustained in a military operation. Syrsky took office in February 2024, after the dismissal of Valery Zaluzhny, sent to be ambassador in London due to his excessive popularity at home, now a political rival of Zelensky. (Repubblica 18.7.2026)