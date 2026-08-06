The financial suicide of Italian rearmament

Another £22 billion will be allocated to military defence spending. Minister Giorgetti invoked Article 52 of the Constitution to say that "the defence of the Fatherland is a sacred duty of the citizen". But the figures on the military gap between NATO and Russia help us understand that this is propaganda.

Yesterday, Parliament voted for a further increase in military spending.

The majority approved a budget deviation that, over three years, will amount to a total of £36 billion.

Of this, £22 billion will be allocated to military spending, while £14 billion will go to energy transition. We are talking about £22 billion more in military spending over the next three years. The European SAFE instrument is being exploited, which will indebt us for years to come. The EU, so frugal in the past in imposing strict budget rules, now makes those rules flexible if the spending concerns weapons.

The recourse to SAFE

Italy will resort to SAFE to promote military spending. And thus it seriously risks becoming even more trapped in a situation of severe indebtedness.

But what is SAFE?

The SAFE (Security Action for Europe, Security Action Instrument for Europe) is a programme of the European Union that offers loans of up to £150 billion. Its purpose is to support member states in rapidly increasing military spending through joint procurement for the purchase of armaments.

This means in the future less room to invest in health, education, environment, culture. More constraints on local public budgets and social rights.

The financial suicide of rearmament

Minister Giorgetti described this choice as "unpopular but necessary", invoking Article 52 of the Constitution: "I believe that politics means taking responsibility, I swore on the Constitution and Article 52 states that it is the sacred duty of the citizen to defend".

But there is a substantial difference between the "duty" to defend the Fatherland and the obedience to warmongering logics coming from NATO. The choice to indebt the country for an additional £22 billion in military spending is not an act of patriotism: it is an act of submission to the logic of rearmament.

Ignorance in Parliament

PeaceLink has long argued - based on the evidence of the data - that this rearmament has no reason to exist. Just look at this diagram. Military spending data for the last 10 years, comparison of NATO (blue line) with Russia (green line) Author: PeaceLink Source: ChatGPT

Do you see the blue line?

It is the trend of NATO military spending.

The green line is the trend of Russian military spending.

Only a blind person cannot see the gap.

And do you see the table with the numbers?

Numerical comparison of NATO military spending and Russian military spending over the last ten years Author: PeaceLink Source: ChatGPT

It is worth more than a thousand words.

Do the parliamentarians who voted for rearmament know these numbers?

One might doubt it.