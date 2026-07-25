GIP Pordenone expresses its views on the legitimacy of the presence of nuclear weapons in Italy

The case has been archived as "the so-called double key system ensures that the retention of possession and control of nuclear weapons by the United States is compatible with the prohibition established by the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons".

Press release from the complainants regarding the order of 20/7/2026

from the GIP (Preliminary Investigating Judge) of Pordenone (notified on the 22nd).

It is right to acknowledge that the GIP has studied and examined the issue submitted to its judgment much more than the previous magistrates of Rome and Brescia, who limited themselves to one or two lines of reasoning for the archiving.

The GIP has also recognised WILPF Italy's standing to act in defence of collective interests (disarmament and demilitarisation).

Finally, and this is the most important aspect, the order considers the presence of nuclear weapons in Italy to be certain, as evidenced by the multiple sources provided by the complainants. Moreover, the Prosecutor's Office had implicitly acknowledged the presence of the weapons, having found no investigable evidence.

The GIP considers the importation of the weapons justified under Article 51 of the Penal Code (exercise of a right or fulfilment of a duty). This represents further confirmation of the presence of the weapons as a criminal act but classified under Article 51 and therefore not punishable.

The GIP considers the concerns expressed by the complainants to be legitimate but pertaining to a political dimension rather than a criminal one.

The complainants do not share the same view. The judicial path, however, is now becoming arduous as the appeal to the Court of Cassation is barred by a consistent jurisprudence that restricts the admissibility of appeals for archiving to cases of violation of the adversarial principle, which was respected in our case.

It is possible to consider an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, arguing that the presence of nuclear weapons poses a concrete and objective risk to the lives of Italian citizens (the GIP also acknowledges this); this presence violates Article 2 of the European Convention, which protects the right to life in its broadest sense and imposes obligations on member states to take measures to eliminate the risk.

Albert, Pacifist Bulletin Author: PeaceLink Source: PeaceLink

The lawyers of IALANA (International Association of Lawyers Against Nuclear Arms) have also expressed their opposition to the order.