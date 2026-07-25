GIP Pordenone expresses its views on the legitimacy of the presence of nuclear weapons in Italy
Press release from the complainants regarding the order of 20/7/2026
from the GIP (Preliminary Investigating Judge) of Pordenone (notified on the 22nd).
It is right to acknowledge that the GIP has studied and examined the issue submitted to its judgment much more than the previous magistrates of Rome and Brescia, who limited themselves to one or two lines of reasoning for the archiving.
The GIP has also recognised WILPF Italy's standing to act in defence of collective interests (disarmament and demilitarisation).
Finally, and this is the most important aspect, the order considers the presence of nuclear weapons in Italy to be certain, as evidenced by the multiple sources provided by the complainants. Moreover, the Prosecutor's Office had implicitly acknowledged the presence of the weapons, having found no investigable evidence.
The GIP considers the importation of the weapons justified under Article 51 of the Penal Code (exercise of a right or fulfilment of a duty). This represents further confirmation of the presence of the weapons as a criminal act but classified under Article 51 and therefore not punishable.
The GIP considers the concerns expressed by the complainants to be legitimate but pertaining to a political dimension rather than a criminal one.
The complainants do not share the same view. The judicial path, however, is now becoming arduous as the appeal to the Court of Cassation is barred by a consistent jurisprudence that restricts the admissibility of appeals for archiving to cases of violation of the adversarial principle, which was respected in our case.
It is possible to consider an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, arguing that the presence of nuclear weapons poses a concrete and objective risk to the lives of Italian citizens (the GIP also acknowledges this); this presence violates Article 2 of the European Convention, which protects the right to life in its broadest sense and imposes obligations on member states to take measures to eliminate the risk.
Art. I
Each of the nuclear-armed states that is a Party to the Treaty undertakes not to transfer nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices to anyone, nor to control such weapons and explosive devices, directly or indirectly; it also undertakes not to assist, encourage, or induce in any way a non-nuclear-armed state to produce or otherwise acquire nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices, nor to control such weapons or explosive devices.
Art. II
Each of the non-nuclear-armed states that is a Party to the Treaty undertakes not to receive nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices from anyone, nor the control of such weapons and explosive devices, directly or indirectly; it also undertakes not to produce or otherwise acquire nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices, and not to seek or receive assistance for the manufacture of nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices.
https://www.isprambiente.gov.it/files/temi/trattato-non-proliferazione.pdf
Other information
The bombs in Aviano are there
https://www.pressenza.com/it/2026/07/le-bombe-ad-aviano-ci-sono/
Europe, ten minutes from the abyss: how long would a nuclear war take to destroy us and who could survive
https://www.giornalelavoce.it/blog/attualita/721997/europa-dieci-minuti-dallabisso-quanto-impiegherebbe-una-guerra-nucleare-a-distruggerci-e-chi-potrebbe-sopravvivere.html
Attachments
Order GIP Court Pordenone1051 Kb - Format pdfOn the issue of the legality of the presence of nuclear weapons in Italy
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