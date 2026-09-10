Protests in Germany against NATO's upcoming nuclear exercise

As NATO prepares to conduct the new edition of the nuclear exercise Steadfast Noon in October, the organisational machine for protests has started in Germany. On 10 October, there will be a vigil in Büchel and on 17 October, a demonstration in Nörvenich.

The Steadfast Noon 2026 exercise is expected to take place in mid-October.

In Germany, it is not only the heirs of Hitler who are advancing. It is not only the governing parties that are diligently preparing the largest rearmament plan since the end of the Second World War. There are also them: the pacifists.

They have spent the month of August preparing it and now they are asking for our solidarity for two important initiatives that will take place in October, coinciding with the NATO nuclear exercise Steadfast Noon.

The peaceful protest initiative is promoted by a coalition of German pacifist organisations.

In Germany, they are preparing initiatives against the Steadfast Noon nuclear exercise Author: atomwaffenfrei Source: https://www.atomwaffenfrei.de

The mobilisation

But let us rewind the tape and see in detail what is happening. While NATO prepares to conduct the new edition of the nuclear exercise Steadfast Noon in October, the organisational machine for protests has started in Germany.

There are two main events: a protest vigil in Büchel on 10 October 2026 and a demonstration in Nörvenich on 17 October 2026, both starting at 12:00.

The organisers have launched a public appeal to collect signatures and donations.