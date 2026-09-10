Protests in Germany against NATO's upcoming nuclear exercise
In Germany, it is not only the heirs of Hitler who are advancing. It is not only the governing parties that are diligently preparing the largest rearmament plan since the end of the Second World War. There are also them: the pacifists.
They have spent the month of August preparing it and now they are asking for our solidarity for two important initiatives that will take place in October, coinciding with the NATO nuclear exercise Steadfast Noon.
The peaceful protest initiative is promoted by a coalition of German pacifist organisations.
The mobilisation
But let us rewind the tape and see in detail what is happening. While NATO prepares to conduct the new edition of the nuclear exercise Steadfast Noon in October, the organisational machine for protests has started in Germany.
There are two main events: a protest vigil in Büchel on 10 October 2026 and a demonstration in Nörvenich on 17 October 2026, both starting at 12:00.
The organisers have launched a public appeal to collect signatures and donations.
Articoli correlati
- Occorre denunciare la normalizzazione del pericolo nucleare
Loro si addestreranno all'olocausto nucleare: e noi?L'esercitazione nucleare NATO Steadfast Noon, prevista per ottobre, sta mobilitando i pacifisti tedeschi. Occorre creare una rete europea che colleghi tutte le iniziative in corso e future. Occorre denunciare il rischi di assuefazione ai preparativi dell'olocausto nucleare. Occorre dire no ovunque.11 September 2026 - Redazione PeaceLink
- L'esercitazione Steadfast Noon 2026 si dovrebbe svolgere a metà ottobre
Proteste in Germania contro la prossima esercitazione nucleare della NATOMentre la NATO si prepara a condurre in ottobre la nuova edizione dell'esercitazione nucleare Steadfast Noon, in Germania è partita la macchina organizzativa delle proteste. Il 10 ottobre presidio a Büchel e il 17 ottobre manifestazione a Nörvenich.10 September 2026 - Redazione PeaceLink
- Tre obiettivi per i prossimi tre mesi
Lo sapevi che a ottobre ci sarà un'esercitazione nucleare della NATO?Il nome è Steadfast Noon. Si svolgerà a ottobre ma la data esatta non è stata ancora resa nota. In parallelo la Germania si prepara ad acquistare i missili Tomahawk da puntare sulla Russia mentre l'Italia progetta il caccia di sesta generazione GCAP dai costi finali non ancora calcolati.Redazione PeaceLink
- Per le commissione Difesa di Camera e Senato
Lettera ai parlamentari sull'apocalisse nucleareRichiesta di informazioni sull’esercitazione nucleare NATO “Steadfast Noon 2025” e sui possibili impatti per la popolazione civile circa gli scenari ad alta intensità simulati13 October 2025 - Redazione PeaceLink
sociale.network