Russia announces its own counter-nuclear exercise

The Russian news agency Tass announces nuclear exercises in response to French nuclear exercises and NATO's Steadfast Noon. We pacifists had predicted it and it has occurred

ALBERT ALBERT

INTERNATIONAL PACIFIST BULLETIN

Following the French nuclear exercise attended by President Macron and the commencement of NATO's Steadfast Noon nuclear exercise, Moscow announces its military response. The sequence is very clear: every Western exercise has its counter-move, and Europe is increasingly edging closer to direct nuclear conflict.

France kicks off: Operation Poker

Before NATO, it was France. In March 2026, the Armée de l'air conducted Operation Poker, an exercise simulating an aerial nuclear attack with around 50 aircraft, including Rafale B fighters armed with ASMPA-R missiles (scale replicas, without real nuclear warheads). The exercise, which Paris had kept secret for years, is now openly presented as a deterrent against Russia.

However, the French nuclear forces wanted to demonstrate a new show of strength in October with a test of a new nuclear ballistic missile (without an explosion, fortunately).

Emmanuel Macron personally observed the operations. On 6 October, the French President witnessed the launch exercise of an M51 ballistic missile from a nuclear submarine off the coast of Brittany from the deck of a frigate. "To be free, one must be feared. To be feared, one must be strong," Macron declared. It should be noted that the French nuclear device is not integrated into NATO: the force de frappe ("strike force") responds exclusively to the President of the French Republic.

NATO follows: Steadfast Noon

On 13 October, Steadfast Noon, NATO's annual nuclear exercise, commenced in Italy, with 17 participating countries and a scope similar to previous editions. NATO emphasises that "no real weapons are being used" and that the exercise "is not linked to global events and is not directed against any country". Obviously, this is not true as NATO's computers contain targets to strike in Russia, and there is close collaboration between NATO and Ukraine at the JATEC centre to test Russia's response capability to attacks.

Mark Rutte embellished Steadfast Noon with a speech. The NATO Secretary General stated: "NATO is a defensive Alliance. This exercise helps us ensure a safe, secure, effective, and credible capability to preserve peace, prevent coercion, and deter aggression. It also sends a clear message of unity and determination". Rutte also recorded a video message from the Volkel airbase in the Netherlands. Rutte obviously did not dwell on the fact that NATO includes the "first nuclear strike" in its calculations, namely the first use doctrine (see the notes section).

The Russian response announced by TASS

But it was yesterday that the news arrived that is set to change the picture. As expected, Russia reacts. And it does so with an announcement that sounds like a declaration of counter-nuclear exercise.

Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OSCE, stated yesterday in a meeting of the Permanent Council in Vienna, as reported by TASS: "NATO has launched its annual Steadfast Noon exercise to train the management of nuclear weapons. The manoeuvres involve troops from the 17 member states of the alliance. NATO aircraft are conducting nuclear missions, moreover in close proximity to Russian borders. Naturally, we are compelled to prepare an adequate military response to such provocations. Any state that respects itself would behave the same way in our place".

Polyansky then added a question that weighs heavily: "I wonder if Brussels understands that such actions could lead to direct nuclear conflict on the continent".

The Russian response, therefore, is not yet an exercise with specific name, date, and location, but is an official declaration of military preparation that, in the language of deterrence, equates to an announcement of countermeasure. Moscow is saying: if NATO simulates the use of nuclear weapons, we are preparing militarily to respond.

PeaceLink had predicted everything

Nuclear exercises are not "routine". When France simulates a nuclear attack, when NATO trains 17 countries to mount atomic bombs on fighters, when Russia declares it is preparing a military response, the psychological threshold for the use of nuclear weapons is lowered. What is repeated in exercise becomes a military option among others.

In the published on 2 October 2026, PeaceLink had already explicitly written about the NATO nuclear exercise, Steadfast Noon:

"Such NATO exercise is more than predictable that it will trigger, as a countermeasure, a similar nuclear exercise by Russia, with dangerous targeting of the targets to be struck on NATO territory, including Italy".

The campaign Stop Steadfast Noon calls on the Italian prefectures to respond: are there civil protection plans in case of nuclear emergency? Are citizens informed? The response, so far, has been silence. But while governments remain silent, exercises continue, and Russia announces its countermeasure.

We had predicted it and it has come true. Unfortunately.

What to do? Spread the nuclear crisis simulation, the war game Risiko developed by PeaceLink and send it to parliamentarians.