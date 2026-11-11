With 211 votes to 204, the Republican majority in the House blocks the impeachment of Defence Secretary Hegseth for unauthorised military actions. The inauguration of the new Democratic majority Congress is approaching. Seven out of ten Americans want to stop the war against Iran.

Albert, international peace bulletin Author: Natangelo Source: PeaceLink international bulletin for peace and disarmament

The United States House of Representatives has Pete Hegseth blocked the impeachment request against Defence Secretary with a procedural vote of 211 to 204. The focus now shifts to the clash over the federal budget law due by 11 December 2026, where the Democratic opposition and peace movements aim to block funding for the war in Iran. [2, 3] with a procedural vote of. The focus now shifts to the clash over the federal budget law due by, where the Democratic opposition and peace movements aim to block funding for the war in Iran. [ 1

What happened to the impeachment of Pete Hegseth

The presentation of the charges. On Monday 9 November 2026, Republican Congressman from Kentucky Thomas Massie formally filed eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth. The motion accused the Pentagon chief of conducting military operations against Iran for over 90 days without Congressional authorisation and of ordering lethal strikes against vessels suspected of drug trafficking in the Caribbean and the Pacific. On Monday 9 November 2026, Republican Congressman from Kentuckyformally filed eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth. The motion accused the Pentagon chief of conducting military operations against Iran for over 90 days without Congressional authorisation and of ordering lethal strikes against vessels suspected of drug trafficking in the Caribbean and the Pacific. 1, 2]

1, 2] The vote. On the evening of Tuesday 10 November 2026, the Republican majority in the House approved a procedural motion to refer the text back to committee with 211 votes in favour and 204 against , effectively burying the procedure On the evening of Tuesday 10 November 2026, the Republican majority in the House approved a procedural motion to refer the text back to committee withbefore the end of the legislature. 1, 2]

1, 2] The numbers and absences. Thomas Massie was the only Republican Congressman to vote to keep the procedure alive. The outcome was also favoured by the absence of eleven Democratic Congressmen at the time of the vote. 1, 2]

1, 2] The reactions. Hegseth called the initiative a farce and political sabotage against the troops. President Donald Trump celebrated the outcome on social media, speaking of a full acquittal for his Defence Secretary. [1, 2, 3, 4]

How the story continues and the role of USA pacifists

Massie's next move. Massie announced his intention to force a new vote in the House on a war powers resolution to test his Republican colleagues after the midterm elections. Despite the halt to impeachment,announced his intention to force a new vote in the House on a war powers resolution to test his Republican colleagues after the midterm elections.

The budget law issue. The main clash now shifts to the federal spending bill that must be approved by 11 December 2026 to avoid a government shutdown. According to Jewish Insider The main clash now shifts to the federal spending bill that must be approved byto avoid a government shutdown. According toon 10 November 2026, several Democratic senators stated they would not vote for any budget bill without provisions to end the conflict with Iran.

The pressure from pacifists and the change of majority. The mobilisations of anti-war movements and the American pacifist base aim to include a clause prohibiting the use of public funds for hostilities against Tehran. According to Bloomberg The mobilisations of anti-war movements and the American pacifist base aim to include a clause prohibiting the use of public funds for hostilities against Tehran. According toon 9 November 2026, lawmakers opposed to the conflict explicitly recalled the precedent of the Vietnam War, which ended only when Congress decided to cut off funding.

The scenario for January 2027. The victory of the Democrats in the midterm elections on 3 November 2026 gives the party control of both the House and Senate starting in January. According to an analysis by Al-Monitor The victory of the Democrats in the midterm elections on 3 November 2026 gives the party control of both the House and Senate starting in January. According to an analysis byon 4 November 2026, the new majority will have the power to block the White House's extraordinary request of nearly $90 billion for operations in Iran and to scale back the Pentagon's record budget. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

American citizens are against the war

Finally, some good news: a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on 10 November 2026 indicates that 93% of Democratic voters are calling on Congress to pass a law to end the war in Iran. The 51% of Republican voters have expressed support for Congress to pass a law to end the war in Iran. Nationally, the request has the overall support of 71% of Americans.