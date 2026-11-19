Now it is important for pacifists to take strong initiative for nuclear disarmament
The importance of the trilateral meeting
For PeaceLink, it is essential to focus attention at this moment on the New Start (strategic forces) and INF (intermediate-range missiles) treaties no longer in force. The world today is devoid of rules for nuclear weapons. For this reason, it is important to return to discussing shared rules at this trilateral summit where - fortunately - the element of trust seems to prevail over that of confrontation.
For nuclear weapons, the current lack of shared rules, verification and guarantees is a very serious matter and not sufficiently acknowledged in public opinion and unfortunately in the peace movement itself.
All that for which the peace movement has fought over the last fifty years - all that had been achieved to reduce the spectre of nuclear war - no longer exists. Only the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons remains, widely bypassed by both NATO and Russia.
The gravity of the current situation
However, the gravity of the situation is well understood by scientists dealing with nuclear weapons. In fact, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists considers the global situation extremely critical, having moved the hands of the Doomsday Clock to 85 seconds to midnight in January 2026. This is the closest point to global catastrophe ever recorded since the clock's creation in 1947. How can there be such a discrepancy between our perception and that of scientists?
Yet we should reflect on the extremely high risk posed by the potential entry of artificial intelligence into military systems that preside over the use and potential launch of nuclear weapons.
Unfortunately, there was no pacifist mobilisation when the last treaty limiting strategic weapons between the United States and Russia expired without a replacement agreement.
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