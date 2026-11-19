Nuclear forces are at the centre of the meeting between Xi, Putin and Trump. Today is a positive day because a minimum of strategic trust is being recreated between the three great powers, and such trust protects us from the risk of nuclear war.

The trilateral meeting in Shenzhen is fundamental after the expiration of the New Start treaty

Albert, Pacifist Bulletin Author: PeaceLink Source: PeaceLink

The importance of the trilateral meeting

The trilateral summit in China in Shenzhen between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin comes after the expiration of New Start, the last treaty that limited the strategic nuclear forces of the United States and Russia.

For PeaceLink, it is essential to focus attention at this moment on the New Start (strategic forces) and INF (intermediate-range missiles) treaties no longer in force. The world today is devoid of rules for nuclear weapons. For this reason, it is important to return to discussing shared rules at this trilateral summit where - fortunately - the element of trust seems to prevail over that of confrontation.

For nuclear weapons, the current lack of shared rules, verification and guarantees is a very serious matter and not sufficiently acknowledged in public opinion and unfortunately in the peace movement itself.

All that for which the peace movement has fought over the last fifty years - all that had been achieved to reduce the spectre of nuclear war - no longer exists. Only the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons remains, widely bypassed by both NATO and Russia.

The gravity of the current situation

However, the gravity of the situation is well understood by scientists dealing with nuclear weapons. In fact, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists considers the global situation extremely critical, having moved the hands of the Doomsday Clock to 85 seconds to midnight in January 2026. This is the closest point to global catastrophe ever recorded since the clock's creation in 1947. How can there be such a discrepancy between our perception and that of scientists?

Yet we should reflect on the extremely high risk posed by the potential entry of artificial intelligence into military systems that preside over the use and potential launch of nuclear weapons.

Unfortunately, there was no pacifist mobilisation when the last treaty limiting strategic weapons between the United States and Russia expired without a replacement agreement.