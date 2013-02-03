Note: --- Una scheda su Wilfred Owen--- Il testo originale in ingleseDULCE ET DECORUM EST(1)Bent double, like old beggars under sacks,Knock-kneed, coughing like hags, we cursed through sludge,Till on the haunting flares(2) we turned our backsAnd towards our distant rest(3) began to trudge.Men marched asleep. Many had lost their bootsBut limped on, blood-shod. All went lame; all blind;Drunk with fatigue; deaf even to the hoots(4)Of tired, outstripped(5) Five-Nines(6) that dropped behind.Gas!(7) Gas! Quick, boys! – An ecstasy of fumbling,Fitting the clumsy helmets(8) just in time;But someone still was yelling out and stumbling,And flound'ring like a man in fire or lime(9) . . .Dim, through the misty panes(10) and thick green light,As under a green sea, I saw him drowning.In all my dreams, before my helpless sight,He plunges at me, guttering,(11) choking, drowning.If in some smothering dreams you too could paceBehind the wagon that we flung him in,And watch the white eyes writhing in his face,His hanging face, like a devil's sick of sin;If you could hear, at every jolt, the bloodCome gargling from the froth-corrupted lungs,Obscene as cancer, bitter as the cud(12)Of vile, incurable sores on innocent tongues,My friend, you would not tell with such high zest(13)To children ardent(14) for some desperate glory,The old Lie; Dulce et Decorum estPro patria mori.(15)Notes on Dulce et Decorum Est1. DULCE ET DECORUM EST - the first words of a Latin saying (taken from an ode by Horace). The words were widely understood and often quoted at the start of the First World War. They mean "It is sweet and right." The full saying ends the poem: Dulce et decorum est pro patria mori - it is sweet and right to die for your country. In other words, it is a wonderful and great honour to fight and die for your country.2. Flares - rockets which were sent up to burn with a brilliant glare to light up men and other targets in the area between the front lines (See illustration, page 118 of Out in the Dark.)3. Distant rest - a camp away from the front line where exhausted soldiers might rest for a few days, or longer4. Hoots - the noise made by the shells rushing through the air5. Outstripped - outpaced, the soldiers have struggled beyond the reach of these shells which are now falling behind them as they struggle away from the scene of battle6. Five-Nines - 5.9 calibre explosive shells7. Gas! - poison gas. From the symptoms it would appear to be chlorine or phosgene gas. The filling of the lungs with fluid had the same effects as when a person drowned8. Helmets - the early name for gas masks9. Lime - a white chalky substance which can burn live tissue10. Panes - the glass in the eyepieces of the gas masks11. Guttering - Owen probably meant flickering out like a candle or gurgling like water draining down a gutter, referring to the sounds in the throat of the choking man, or it might be a sound partly like stuttering and partly like gurgling12. Cud - normally the regurgitated grass that cows chew usually green and bubbling. Here a similar looking material was issuing from the soldier's mouth13. High zest - idealistic enthusiasm, keenly believing in the rightness of the idea14. ardent - keen15. Dulce et decorum est pro patria mori - see note 1 above.These notes are taken from the book, Out in the Dark, Poetry of the First World War, where other war poems that need special explanations are similarly annotated.