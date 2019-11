Che fine hanno fatto i pacifisti?

Sit-in, U.S. Embassy in Rome, Saturday, April 14th, 11am N.B. At 3 am on April 14th, Trump ordered a surprise missile attack on Syria. Thus the sit-in, originally called to protest U.S. military spending, became a protest against Trump's illegal military action as well.

Autore: Gene Rizzo

Fonte: http://www.peaceandjustice.it/photos/2018-04-14_gdams/index.html