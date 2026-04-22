Albert, the international multilingual bulletin for peace and disarmament

Albert is a powerful reminder of Albert Einstein, who was not only the father of modern physics but also a tireless and influential advocate for nuclear disarmament. The bulletin seeks to connect the many groups around the world opposing war and rearmament.

Dear friends, activists, citizens of the world,

We are living in a crucial moment. Never since the end of the Cold War has the taboo of war been broken so easily, and the language of rearmament has once again become "normal" in government discourse, the media, and even classrooms.

Albert, the international bulletin for peace and disarmament Author: Natangelo Source: PeaceLink Close

It is in this context of grave danger to peace that Albert, the multilingual bulletin promoted by PeaceLink , was born, with an ambitious and necessary objective: to create a stable, continuous and accessible connection between the many realities in the world that oppose war and rearmament .

Not just a news program, but a connection tool . PeaceLink has been a link for peace since 1991 and is now a highly visible communication tool on the web.

Today, peace initiatives are numerous, fragmented, and often ignored by mainstream media. Albert wants to reconnect these struggles. He wants to overcome language barriers and siloed communication.

War is global, but peace groups often remain confined to local realities, failing to shape opinion on a broader, global scale.

Pacifists of the world unite!

Albert is a powerful reminder of Albert Einstein, who was not only the father of modern physics but also a tireless and influential advocate for nuclear disarmament. He worked to build a global public opinion focused on preventing conflict. He was the foundation of what was called "atomic consciousness." His warning—"I do not know with what weapons the Third World War will be fought, but the Fourth will be fought with sticks and stones"—is more relevant than ever.

What will you find in the bulletin?

In recent weeks, the world has been shaken on many fronts. Albert was created to share them all, without hierarchies, and to help everyone feel part of a single movement.

1. Japan: The Defense of Article 9

Thousands of people took to the streets in Japan to defend Article 9 of their Constitution, the "solemn rejection of war" that has been a benchmark for global pacifism for 77 years, just as Article 11 of the Italian Constitution ("Italy repudiates war"). The Japanese government wants to change it, essentially to rebuild a strong army capable of engaging China militarily. Japan is planning to export the new sixth-generation fighter-bomber (the GCAP), to be built with Italy and the United Kingdom. Albert will follow this story step by step, giving voice to the peace movements opposing this trend.

2. Germany: Youth Revolt Against Conscription

The atmosphere has changed in German schools. The government is considering reintroducing compulsory military service, and young people are not happy about it. Students are mobilizing with meetings, leafleting, and demonstrations. This is a crucial signal: the rejection of compulsory conscription becomes a political and cultural act. And a new wave of protests is expected in May, this time international and internationalist , against new military conscription plans in Europe.

3. No King Movement: From Trump to Europe

The "No King" movement was born in the United States to express opposition to Donald Trump's growing power and his authoritarian drift. Codepink's pacifism, strongly influenced by female presence and great creativity, is present in the movement. Codepink has a beautiful website . This movement has already crossed the Atlantic and is growing in Europe, particularly in Italy, where many groups identify with the rejection of a political model based on hatred, militarization, and oppression.

4. Spain: a laboratory against military bases

Spain is becoming an international reference point for those opposing the use of US military bases on its soil for bombing Iran. Spanish Prime Minister Sánchez has blocked the use of US bases for offensive purposes, calling for an end to European complicity in potential war crimes, with a clear reference to the Gaza genocide. Spain has also pushed for the EU to end its collaborative ties with Israel, responsible for war crimes. Albert will also discuss these positive developments in Europe.

5. Russia-Europe tensions

Tensions between Russia and Europe have escalated. There is a risk of further escalation. Albert will analyze these dangerous dynamics, using open data and independent military intelligence, documenting how every step forward in the military escalation in Ukraine poses an unacceptable risk to peace in Europe.

6. The split at the UN over the slave trade

An event has shocked many international observers: the United Nations General Assembly split over a resolution promoted by Ghana, historicly condemning the transatlantic slave trade. NATO and Western bloc countries did not vote in favor of the African resolution. This is a profound rift, demonstrating how fragile even shared historical memory is when geopolitical interests are at stake. Albert will also address these issues. The historical awareness of the horrors of colonialism, for which the West is guilty, cannot be forgotten. A serious reflection is needed. Even today, the guilty conscience of those who refuse to acknowledge full responsibility for the crimes committed in the past still emerges.

7. The risk of nuclear rearmament: a forgotten emergency

Finally, a crucial event: the International Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) will open on April 27. It will do so at a dramatic moment: the New Start Treaty—the last bastion of arsenal control between the US and Russia—has expired without being replaced. Today, more than ever, the world is exposed to the threat of nuclear rearmament. Albert will follow the Conference's proceedings, giving voice to the countries of the Global South and organizations calling for nuclear disarmament.

How does Albert work?

The newsletter will be something completely new, thanks in part to generative artificial intelligence used for peacekeeping purposes. What will it be like?

Multilingual : because peace can't be communicated in just one language. We'll start with Italian, English, French, and Spanish.

Participation : any organization fighting against war and rearmament can send contributions, reports, and articles to : any organization fighting against war and rearmament can send contributions, reports, and articles to info@peacelink.it

Free and independent : no advertising, no government influence.

Because it is urgent, today more than ever

We must overcome isolation. Those demonstrating in Tokyo for Article 9, those deserting the war in Ukraine, those discussing peace in a classroom in Berlin, those opposing rearmament in Italy: they are all waging the same fight. But often they aren't communicating it to the world. We need to build a pacifist community that can communicate effectively and clearly online.

Albert was born to become visible

It was born to build bridges. To translate struggles into different languages ​​and share them. To remember that pacifism is a daily practice of coordination and resistance.

Share Albert on your social media. Spread the word. Bring it to your assemblies, your town squares, your schools, your university classrooms.

PeaceLink – Telematics for Peace since 1991

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