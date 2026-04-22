Amnesty International: "The EU has failed"

The proposal to suspend the EU-Israel agreement was launched by Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia over war crimes against the Palestinian population and in Lebanon. However, Italy and Germany vetoed the proposal.

Spain's initiative fails, EU does not sever cooperation with Israel Author: Google News Source: Google News Close statement released by Pax Christi International expresses "deep concern" over yet another missed opportunity. "Once again," the statement reads, "the EU has failed to take meaningful action."

Yet, the evidence is abundant. United Nations bodies and independent human rights organizations have been documenting for months "serious and ongoing violations of international humanitarian and human rights law" by Israeli authorities against Palestinians.

Ongoing proceedings before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and recent statements by UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese have raised the term that no one wants to utter: risk of genocide .

A betrayed association agreement

Pax Christi International isn't just making a moral appeal. It's also pointing the finger at a specific legal mechanism: the EU-Israel Association Agreement . Article 2 of that treaty—which economically and politically ties Brussels to Tel Aviv—subordinates all collaboration to " respect for human rights and democratic principles." The EU does not sever its cooperation relations with Israel Author: PeaceLink Source: Foto inviata a PeaceLink da attivisti di Milano Close

But how can an agreement that demands respect for human rights continue to be implemented while those rights are repeatedly trampled upon? Pax Christi International is clear: "Continued political, economic, and trade relations with Israel risk legitimizing these violations and raise concerns of complicity in serious international crimes ."

The light of a few member states

Not all is dark. Pax Christi recognizes and commends those member states that proposed suspending the EU-Israel agreement. The initiative came from Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia over war crimes against the Palestinian population and in Lebanon. But Italy and Germany vetoed it.

“Silence, hesitation, or limited diplomatic engagement,” Pax Christi International emphasizes, “are no longer acceptable.”

What to do? Amnesty International's campaign

And while European governments are divided, civil society is taking action. Pax Christi announces that it will continue "together with its partners to support a just and lasting peace , based on equality, dignity, and full respect for international law." Above all, a peace that guarantees "the protection and respect for the rights of the Palestinian people ."

Amnesty International also took a very firm stance , writing: " The EU refuses to suspend the Association Agreement with Israel . The verdict is clear: "The European Union's decision to maintain its trade agreement with Israel represents a moral failure ." And again: "The decades of impunity granted to Israel by the international community , including the European Union, have only fueled the increase in violations of international humanitarian law."

Amnesty International notes: " One million people in Europe, over 75 NGOs , nearly 400 former diplomats, UN experts , as well as Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland, Slovenia, and Spain, have called for the immediate suspension of the Agreement. Once again, these calls have been ignored, with Germany and Italy playing a key role in blocking the suspension ." The association has launched a campaign calling on the Italian and German governments to react and suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement. Click here to join the campaign.

PeaceLink supports Pax Christi's call and invites everyone to participate in Amnesty International's campaign.