A historic turning point that rewrites Tokyo's military role. From fighter jets to warships, Japan is preparing to supply international markets, breaking eighty years of obedience to its pacifist constitution. Meanwhile, the prime minister recalls the memory of Japanese war criminals.

Albert, Pacifist Bulletin Author: PeaceLink Source: PeaceLink Close

"With this amendment, the transfer of all defense equipment will become possible in principle," Prime Minister Takaichi said in a post on the X platform, announcing the breakthrough. "Recipients," she added, "will be limited to countries that commit to using them in accordance with the United Nations Charter."

The context: a $7 billion deal with Australia

Tokyo's change of policy comes immediately after the signing of a $7 billion agreement between Japan and Australia. The agreement calls for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, a Japanese heavy industry giant, to build the first three of eleven warships for the Australian navy. This contract, which in itself clearly represented a push toward large-scale military exports, is now fully legitimized by law.

Previous regulations introduced in Japan in the 1970s had limited military exports to non-lethal weapons, such as those used for surveillance and minesweeping. This was a rigorous system that reflected Japan's postwar commitment to peace.

The offering at the Yasukuni Shrine

The changes announced by Takaichi were accompanied by another gesture laden with symbolic meaning. The Japanese prime minister sent a ritual offering to Tokyo's notoriously controversial Yasukuni Shrine, marking its spring festival.

Built in the 19th century to honor Japan's war dead, the shrine includes the names of over 1,000 Japanese war criminals convicted after World War II, including 14 convicted of "Class A" crimes (the most serious, involving planning and directing a war of aggression). Visits by Japanese officials to the shrine are perceived as a form of contempt for the people of China, Korea, and other nations who suffered brutality at the hands of Japanese soldiers during the war. This is not the first time the Japanese prime minister has evoked the memory of Japanese war criminals.

The turning point of the Japanese "Iron Lady"

After the defeat of the Axis powers, including the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan introduced a new constitution that renounced participation in the war. However, Takaichi—considered a "hawk" toward China and sometimes nicknamed Japan's "Iron Lady"—is part of a trend of recent Japanese leaders who have gradually questioned the country's pacifist stance.

The new rules

Japan will continue to formally ban arms exports to countries where there is active conflict. However, this clause will not be absolute: exemptions are provided for "special circumstances ," that is, when Japan's national security needs are taken into account (the implicit reference is to Taiwan, in the event of armed conflict with China). This vague formulation, according to experts, risks making the ban de facto circumventable at the whim of the government in power.

Who are the potential buyers?

The Chunichi newspaper , citing sources from the Japanese Ministry of Defense, revealed which countries have already expressed interest in purchasing Japanese-made weapons. These include:

Australia

New Zealand

Philippines

Indonesia (which recently signed a major defense pact with the United States)

In addition to these, at least 13 other countries will be immediately eligible for purchase under the new rules, according to Chunichi . The list—which includes at least 17 countries—could be further expanded if other states enter into bilateral agreements with Tokyo.

China's reaction

Beijing's response was swift. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated at a press conference that "the international community, including China, will remain extremely vigilant on this issue and will firmly resist Japan's reckless new militarization." These words signal a further worsening of already tense relations between the two Asian countries.

International reactions

The international community's reaction was mixed. The United States, Tokyo's historic ally, welcomed the news, seeing Japan as an increasingly interoperable military partner. Australia, the recipient of the first major warship contract, said it was "satisfied with the regulatory clarity."

Criticism, however, came from South Korea, which was particularly concerned about Takaichi's gesture toward the Yasukuni Shrine. Europe's position was more nuanced: while Brussels called for "transparency," Berlin expressed "concern about the weakening of pacifist principles in Southeast Asia."

The home front

In Japan, the decision has divided public opinion. Polls in recent weeks indicated a slight majority opposed to the export of lethal weapons, but the ruling party forced the issue, thanks to its absolute majority in Parliament during the spring session.

Tens of thousands of people gathered on April 21 in front of theNational Diet in Tokyo , waving peace crane flags and signs reading, "Japan Will Never Sell Death Again." Among them were survivors of the 1945 bombings and young activists from the "Nihon Heiwa" (Japan for Peace) movement.

What changes for the world?

With a technologically advanced defense industry (Mitsubishi Heavy, Kawasaki, Subaru), Japan is now a top-tier weapons supplier. F-35 stealth fighters (built under license), long-range missile engines, underwater warfare systems: everything can be sold without the filter of the pacifist Constitution.

Takaichi's move is part of a broader context of Japanese rearmament: in 2024, the government had already decided to double the defense budget, bringing it to 2% of GDP; in 2025, hypersonic "anti-tank" missiles with a range of over 1,000 km had been announced.

"There is no longer any symbolic barrier," the Asahi Shimbun newspaper wrote in an editorial . "Japan has effectively become an offensive military power. The peace constitution has been hollowed out from within."