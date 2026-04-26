US admits attacking Iran on behalf of Israel
This is not a journalistic interpretation or a leak: it is an official document, dated April 24, 2026.
This explicit and rare admission debunks the lies of Donald Trump, who has repeatedly denied any external influence. On his Truth Social platform, the US president has repeatedly reiterated that "Israel never convinced me to go to war with Iran." The gap between words and deeds is, in this case, documented.
The State Department's admission has the merit of making clear what many suspected.
On the other side of this contradiction is Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the reconstruction, America's entry into the conflict was decided after a meeting on February 11 in the White House Situation Room with the Israeli prime minister, his officials, and American officials. But that's not all: in the same meeting, Netanyahu reportedly exerted direct pressure on Trump. American military commanders had warned that some aspects of the plan to attack Iran were "farcical", but the president, now convinced, decided to proceed anyway.
The scenario is even more disturbing if we consider that the war in Iran will not end when the White House decides it: Trump declared to the Times of Israel that the decision will be "mutual", taken together with Netanyahu. A declaration that makes explicit the transfer of decision-making sovereignty – that of war and peace – from the President of the United States to the Israeli Prime Minister.
We are therefore - in essence - faced with a war on commission .
Rubinstein wrote in his statement that the attack on Iran is not the beginning of a new war, but the continuation of a conflict that has been "going on for years." Legally, this argument has a specific purpose: to circumvent the 60-day deadline imposed by the War Powers Act, which requires congressional approval for any prolonged military operation. .
More than a hundred international law experts have published a letter calling the start of the conflict "a clear violation" of the United Nations Charter, stressing that there is no evidence of an imminent threat that could justify self-defense. .
Trump's attempt to legalize the illegal merely adds cynicism to an already cynical strategy.
The conflict has cost American taxpayers more than $60 billion, with a daily cost exceeding $1 billion, while thirteen US soldiers lost their lives.
It's no surprise, then, that American public opinion is increasingly hostile to the war. In polls, a majority of Americans blame Trump for the surge in gasoline prices (a direct consequence of the conflict), while 21% of his own 2024 voters now support impeaching him for this unprovoked war.
The hope is that the documented truth that emerges can fuel the pacifist mobilization capable of encouraging a reversal of the trend. Because every war always tells two stories: the one constructed with propaganda and lies, and the real one.
In this case, the former has just revealed one of its deepest cracks. It's up to us now to ensure that crack becomes a deep breach.
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