Peace and Nonviolence
Albert, Bulletin for Peace and Disarmament

US admits attacking Iran on behalf of Israel

War on commission, the truth emerges. The US State Department has officially acknowledged that Washington went to war against Iran "at the request of its ally Israel." Legal adviser Reed Rubinstein made the revelation. International law experts have spoken of a violation of the UN Charter.
26 April 2026
Redazione PeaceLink

Albert, International Pacifist Bulletin

The U.S. State Department's admission is a crack in the wall of silence surrounding this war. Legal adviser Reed Rubinstein wrote in black and white that the United States entered the conflict "at the request of its Israeli ally".

This is not a journalistic interpretation or a leak: it is an official document, dated April 24, 2026.

This explicit and rare admission debunks the lies of Donald Trump, who has repeatedly denied any external influence. On his Truth Social platform, the US president has repeatedly reiterated that "Israel never convinced me to go to war with Iran." The gap between words and deeds is, in this case, documented.

The State Department's admission has the merit of making clear what many suspected.

On the other side of this contradiction is Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the reconstruction, America's entry into the conflict was decided after a meeting on February 11 in the White House Situation Room with the Israeli prime minister, his officials, and American officials. But that's not all: in the same meeting, Netanyahu reportedly exerted direct pressure on Trump. American military commanders had warned that some aspects of the plan to attack Iran were "farcical", but the president, now convinced, decided to proceed anyway.  

The scenario is even more disturbing if we consider that the war in Iran will not end when the White House decides it: Trump declared to the Times of Israel that the decision will be "mutual", taken together with Netanyahu. A declaration that makes explicit the transfer of decision-making sovereignty – that of war and peace – from the President of the United States to the Israeli Prime Minister.

We are therefore - in essence - faced with a war on commission .

Rubinstein wrote in his statement that the attack on Iran is not the beginning of a new war, but the continuation of a conflict that has been "going on for years." Legally, this argument has a specific purpose: to circumvent the 60-day deadline imposed by the War Powers Act, which requires congressional approval for any prolonged military operation. .

More than a hundred international law experts have published a letter calling the start of the conflict "a clear violation" of the United Nations Charter, stressing that there is no evidence of an imminent threat that could justify self-defense. .

 Trump's attempt to legalize the illegal merely adds cynicism to an already cynical strategy.

The conflict has cost American taxpayers more than $60 billion, with a daily cost exceeding $1 billion, while thirteen US soldiers lost their lives.

It's no surprise, then, that American public opinion is increasingly hostile to the war. In polls, a majority of Americans blame Trump for the surge in gasoline prices (a direct consequence of the conflict), while 21% of his own 2024 voters now support impeaching him for this unprovoked war.

The hope is that the documented truth that emerges can fuel the pacifist mobilization capable of encouraging a reversal of the trend. Because every war always tells two stories: the one constructed with propaganda and lies, and the real one.

In this case, the former has just revealed one of its deepest cracks. It's up to us now to ensure that crack becomes a deep breach.

Notes: Reed Rubinstein, legal adviser to the U.S. State Department, explicitly stated that the United States is "engaged in this conflict at the request of and in the collective self-defense of its Israeli ally." This statement was contained in an official statement released on April 24, 2026, ahead of the expiration of the War Powers Act on May 1.
Parole chiave: iran, trump, albert
  • Pacifists of the world unite!

    Albert, the international multilingual bulletin for peace and disarmament

    Albert is a powerful reminder of Albert Einstein, who was not only the father of modern physics but also a tireless and influential advocate for nuclear disarmament. The bulletin seeks to connect the many groups around the world opposing war and rearmament.
    22 April 2026
    PeaceLink staff

    Dear friends, activists, citizens of the world,

    We are living in a crucial moment. Never since the end of the Cold War has the taboo of war been broken so easily, and the language of rearmament has once again become "normal" in government discourse, the media, and even classrooms.

    Albert, the international bulletin for peace and disarmament Why "Albert"?

    It is in this context of grave danger to peace that Albert, the multilingual bulletin promoted by PeaceLink , was born, with an ambitious and necessary objective: to create a stable, continuous and accessible connection between the many realities in the world that oppose war and rearmament .

    Not just a news program, but a connection tool . PeaceLink has been a link for peace since 1991 and is now a highly visible communication tool on the web.

    Today, peace initiatives are numerous, fragmented, and often ignored by mainstream media. Albert wants to reconnect these struggles. He wants to overcome language barriers and siloed communication.

    War is global, but peace groups often remain confined to local realities, failing to shape opinion on a broader, global scale.

    Pacifists of the world unite!

    Albert is a powerful reminder of Albert Einstein, who was not only the father of modern physics but also a tireless and influential advocate for nuclear disarmament. He worked to build a global public opinion focused on preventing conflict. He was the foundation of what was called "atomic consciousness." His warning—"I do not know with what weapons the Third World War will be fought, but the Fourth will be fought with sticks and stones"—is more relevant than ever.

    What will you find in the bulletin?

    In recent weeks, the world has been shaken on many fronts. Albert was created to share them all, without hierarchies, and to help everyone feel part of a single movement.

    1. Japan: The Defense of Article 9

    Thousands of people took to the streets in Japan to defend Article 9 of their Constitution, the "solemn rejection of war" that has been a benchmark for global pacifism for 77 years, just as Article 11 of the Italian Constitution ("Italy repudiates war"). The Japanese government wants to change it, essentially to rebuild a strong army capable of engaging China militarily. Japan is planning to export the new sixth-generation fighter-bomber (the GCAP), to be built with Italy and the United Kingdom. Albert will follow this story step by step, giving voice to the peace movements opposing this trend.

    2. Germany: Youth Revolt Against Conscription

    The atmosphere has changed in German schools. The government is considering reintroducing compulsory military service, and young people are not happy about it. Students are mobilizing with meetings, leafleting, and demonstrations. This is a crucial signal: the rejection of compulsory conscription becomes a political and cultural act. And a new wave of protests is expected in May, this time international and internationalist , against new military conscription plans in Europe.

    3. No King Movement: From Trump to Europe

    The "No King" movement was born in the United States to express opposition to Donald Trump's growing power and his authoritarian drift. Codepink's pacifism, strongly influenced by female presence and great creativity, is present in the movement. Codepink has a beautiful website . This movement has already crossed the Atlantic and is growing in Europe, particularly in Italy, where many groups identify with the rejection of a political model based on hatred, militarization, and oppression.

    4. Spain: a laboratory against military bases

    Spain is becoming an international reference point for those opposing the use of US military bases on its soil for bombing Iran. Spanish Prime Minister Sánchez has blocked the use of US bases for offensive purposes, calling for an end to European complicity in potential war crimes, with a clear reference to the Gaza genocide. Spain has also pushed for the EU to end its collaborative ties with Israel, responsible for war crimes. Albert will also discuss these positive developments in Europe.

    5. Russia-Europe tensions

    Tensions between Russia and Europe have escalated. There is a risk of further escalation. Albert will analyze these dangerous dynamics, using open data and independent military intelligence, documenting how every step forward in the military escalation in Ukraine poses an unacceptable risk to peace in Europe.

    6. The split at the UN over the slave trade

    An event has shocked many international observers: the United Nations General Assembly split over a resolution promoted by Ghana, historicly condemning the transatlantic slave trade. NATO and Western bloc countries did not vote in favor of the African resolution. This is a profound rift, demonstrating how fragile even shared historical memory is when geopolitical interests are at stake. Albert will also address these issues. The historical awareness of the horrors of colonialism, for which the West is guilty, cannot be forgotten. A serious reflection is needed. Even today, the guilty conscience of those who refuse to acknowledge full responsibility for the crimes committed in the past still emerges.

    7. The risk of nuclear rearmament: a forgotten emergency

    Finally, a crucial event: the International Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) will open on April 27. It will do so at a dramatic moment: the New Start Treaty—the last bastion of arsenal control between the US and Russia—has expired without being replaced. Today, more than ever, the world is exposed to the threat of nuclear rearmament. Albert will follow the Conference's proceedings, giving voice to the countries of the Global South and organizations calling for nuclear disarmament.

    How does Albert work?

    The newsletter will be something completely new, thanks in part to generative artificial intelligence used for peacekeeping purposes. What will it be like?

    • Multilingual : because peace can't be communicated in just one language. We'll start with Italian, English, French, and Spanish.
    • Participation : any organization fighting against war and rearmament can send contributions, reports, and articles to info@peacelink.it
    • Free and independent : no advertising, no government influence.

    Because it is urgent, today more than ever

    We must overcome isolation. Those demonstrating in Tokyo for Article 9, those deserting the war in Ukraine, those discussing peace in a classroom in Berlin, those opposing rearmament in Italy: they are all waging the same fight. But often they aren't communicating it to the world. We need to build a pacifist community that can communicate effectively and clearly online.

    Albert was born to become visible

    It was born to build bridges. To translate struggles into different languages ​​and share them. To remember that pacifism is a daily practice of coordination and resistance.

    Share Albert on your social media. Spread the word. Bring it to your assemblies, your town squares, your schools, your university classrooms.

    PeaceLink – Telematics for Peace since 1991

    www.peacelink.it/en

    Parole chiave: albert, noriarmo, tnp, disarmament, pace, peace

    Articoli correlati

    • Gli Stati Uniti ammettono di aver attaccato l’Iran per conto di Israele
      Conflitti
      Guerra su commissione, emerge la verità

      Gli Stati Uniti ammettono di aver attaccato l’Iran per conto di Israele

      Il Dipartimento di Stato USA ha ufficialmente riconosciuto che Washington è entrata in guerra contro l’Iran «su richiesta dell’alleato israeliano». La rivelazione è del consigliere legale Reed Rubinstein. Più di cento esperti di diritto internazionale hanno parlato di violazione della Carta ONU.
      26 April 2026 - Redazione PeaceLink
    • Amnesty International: "The EU has failed"
      PeaceLink English
      Pax Christi International and Amnesty International take a strong stance

      Amnesty International: "The EU has failed"

      The proposal to suspend the EU-Israel agreement was launched by Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia over war crimes against the Palestinian population and in Lebanon. However, Italy and Germany vetoed the proposal.
      22 April 2026 - Redazione PeaceLink
    • "Merz, lick my balls"
      PeaceLink English
      German youth challenge Chancellor Merz's draft

      "Merz, lick my balls"

      The slogan "Merz leck eier," written on a sign confiscated by police during a peace demonstration, is making the rounds in German schools. Students are organizing a major school strike on May 8th against military conscription.
      22 April 2026 - Redazione PeaceLink
    • Albert, el boletín internacional multilingüe para la paz y el desarme.
      PeaceLink Español
      ¡Pacifistas del mundo, uníos!

      Albert, el boletín internacional multilingüe para la paz y el desarme.

      Albert es un poderoso recordatorio de Albert Einstein, quien no solo fue el padre de la física moderna, sino también un incansable e influyente defensor del desarme nuclear. El boletín busca conectar a los numerosos grupos alrededor del mundo que se oponen a la guerra y al rearme.
      22 April 2026 - PeaceLink staff

Articoli correlati

  • Gli Stati Uniti ammettono di aver attaccato l’Iran per conto di Israele
    Conflitti
    Guerra su commissione, emerge la verità

    Gli Stati Uniti ammettono di aver attaccato l’Iran per conto di Israele

    Il Dipartimento di Stato USA ha ufficialmente riconosciuto che Washington è entrata in guerra contro l’Iran «su richiesta dell’alleato israeliano». La rivelazione è del consigliere legale Reed Rubinstein. Più di cento esperti di diritto internazionale hanno parlato di violazione della Carta ONU.
    26 April 2026 - Redazione PeaceLink
  • Amnesty International: "The EU has failed"
    PeaceLink English
    Pax Christi International and Amnesty International take a strong stance

    Amnesty International: "The EU has failed"

    The proposal to suspend the EU-Israel agreement was launched by Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia over war crimes against the Palestinian population and in Lebanon. However, Italy and Germany vetoed the proposal.
    22 April 2026 - Redazione PeaceLink
  • "Merz, lick my balls"
    PeaceLink English
    German youth challenge Chancellor Merz's draft

    "Merz, lick my balls"

    The slogan "Merz leck eier," written on a sign confiscated by police during a peace demonstration, is making the rounds in German schools. Students are organizing a major school strike on May 8th against military conscription.
    22 April 2026 - Redazione PeaceLink
  • Albert, el boletín internacional multilingüe para la paz y el desarme.
    PeaceLink Español
    ¡Pacifistas del mundo, uníos!

    Albert, el boletín internacional multilingüe para la paz y el desarme.

    Albert es un poderoso recordatorio de Albert Einstein, quien no solo fue el padre de la física moderna, sino también un incansable e influyente defensor del desarme nuclear. El boletín busca conectar a los numerosos grupos alrededor del mundo que se oponen a la guerra y al rearme.
    22 April 2026 - PeaceLink staff
PeaceLink C.P. 2009 - 74100 Taranto (Italy) - CCP 13403746 - Sito realizzato con PhPeace 2.8.31 - Informativa sulla Privacy - Informativa sui cookies - Diritto di replica - Posta elettronica certificata (PEC)