Shut off the taps to war: American pacifists mobilise to stop the attack on Iran
Albert - international pacifist bulletin
https://www.peacelink.it/albert
Email: info@peacelink.it
The vote on the State budget
By 11 December, the American Congress must approve the funding bill to avoid a government shutdown. Pacifists want to use this vote to insert a clause that strictly prohibits the President from spending even a dollar on military operations against Iran.
The alarm for an imminent attack
The urgency is at its peak. Internal sources within the US administration have revealed that military leaders are considering launching a large-scale attack on Iran.
American pacifists against the war machine
How to follow the event
As this is an online event, participation and observation are open to the entire global pacifist network. It is sufficient to register on the EveryAction platform to access the Zoom room on Monday 9 November at 18:30 Italian time.
Information
Join National Action Hour to Defund Iran War Monday November 9 at 12:30pm ET
-
WHAT: National Action Hour — Defund the Iran War
-
WHEN: Monday, November 9 | 12:30 PM ET/9:30 AM PT
-
WHERE: Zoom (link provided upon registration)
RSVP — JOIN NATIONAL ACTION HOUR TO DEFUND IRAN WAR ON MONDAY
With a government funding deadline approaching on December 11, Congress has a mandate and a critical opportunity to use its power of the purse to end this Iran war.
We did our part. Now it's Congress's turn.
No more blank cheques for illegal war. No more excuses.
DEFUND THE IRAN WAR.
No experience necessary! We'll provide call scripts, congressional phone numbers, and everything you need to take action alongside people across the country.
RSVP Here: https://secure.everyaction.com/kXjqeU3nV060tETNP_8Z-g2
Co-sponsors: Action Corps · American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) · Answer Coalition · Brooklyn For Peace · CAIR · Chicago Area Peace Action · Chicago Committee Against War & Racism · CODEPINK · Demand Progress · Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace · Massachusetts Peace Action (MAPA) · NY DSA Anti-War Working Group · Peace Action · Peace Action New York State · Peace and Friendship with the People of Iran · People's Forum · RootsAction · United for Peace and Justice · Veterans For Peace · WESPAC Foundation · Women Cross DMZ · World BEYOND War
Articoli correlati
- Albert, bollettino internazionale per la pace e il disarmo
Chiudere i rubinetti alla guerra: i pacifisti americani si mobilitano per fermare l'attacco all'IranA lanciare questa iniziativa è una coalizione di organizzazioni pacifiste americane. Tra queste spiccano Codepink, World Beyond War e Veterans For Peace, l'associazione degli ex combattenti americani che, dopo aver vissuto l'orrore della guerra, oggi dicono no ai piani militari di Trump.7 November 2026 - Redazione PeaceLink
- Intervento di Tonio Dell’Olio su Mosaico di Pace
La guerra esce ammaccata dalle urne americane“Sarebbe ingenuo leggere ogni scheda come una dichiarazione nonviolenta. Ma sarebbe altrettanto miope ignorare la stanchezza verso chi pretende di governare il mondo con le armi. Anche il voto può interrompere questa pretesa”.6 November 2026 - Redazione PeaceLink
- Albert, international bulletin for peace and disarmament
Trump's defeat and the peace movementThe war in Iran has dragged Trump and the Republicans towards defeat: the 2026 Midterm was a referendum against the war. And against the Trump plan to increase military spending by 42%.4 November 2026 - Alessandro Marescotti
- Albert, bollettino internazionale per la pace e il disarmo
La sconfitta di Trump e il movimento pacifistaLa guerra in Iran ha trascinato Trump e i repubblicani verso la sconfitta: il Midterm 2026 è stato un referendum contro la guerra. E contro il piano trumpiano di aumento delle spese militari del 42%.4 November 2026 - Alessandro Marescotti
sociale.network