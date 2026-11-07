Peace and Nonviolence
Albert, international bulletin for peace and disarmament

Shut off the taps to war: American pacifists mobilise to stop the attack on Iran

This initiative is launched by a coalition of American pacifist organisations. Among them are Codepink, World Beyond War and Veterans For Peace, the association of American veterans who, having experienced the horrors of war, now say no to Trump's military plans.
7 November 2026
Redazione PeaceLink

Albert - international pacifist bulletin

https://www.peacelink.it/albert

Email: info@peacelink.it

Albert
 
Sometimes we think that decisions about war and peace depend solely on geopolitical leaders. Yet, civil society in the United States shows us that there is a very concrete way to stop a conflict: forcing Parliament to cut funding. If there is no money to pay for fuel, weapons and soldiers' salaries, the war machine must stop.
 
This is the heart of the National Action Hour — Defund the Iran War.
Translated into Italian: "National Action Hour — Cut funds to the war with Iran".
 
It is a day of digital mobilisation organised and led by American pacifist movements. The appointment is for Monday 9 November at 18:30 Italian time (12:30 in Washington).
 
Thousands of American citizens will gather in a large virtual room on Zoom to launch a coordinated "democratic pressure" action on the United States Congress. During the meeting, activists will receive phone lists and scripts already prepared to call their representatives and senators en masse, demanding that American taxpayers' money is not used to fuel the armed conflict in Iran.
 
Why are US pacifists moving right now?
 
The mobilisation was born in the United States in response to two dramatic deadlines.

The vote on the State budget 

By 11 December, the American Congress must approve the funding bill to avoid a government shutdown. Pacifists want to use this vote to insert a clause that strictly prohibits the President from spending even a dollar on military operations against Iran.

The alarm for an imminent attack 

The urgency is at its peak. Internal sources within the US administration have revealed that military leaders are considering launching a large-scale attack on Iran.

American pacifists against the war machine

This call to action is launched by a coalition of over twenty historic pacifist organisations born and rooted in the United States. Among them are Codepink, World Beyond War and, above all, Veterans For Peace, the association of American veterans who, having experienced the horrors of war firsthand, now use their rights as citizens to stop the Pentagon's plans.
 
At the same time, within Parliament in Washington, progressive Congressman Ro Khanna is leading the political fight through institutional channels. Khanna stands out as one of the leaders of the anti-war wing in the American Congress. Together with Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, he has promoted bipartisan resolutions on war powers aimed at forcing votes to request explicit Congressional authorisation or limits on US military actions against Iran; so far, however, such initiatives have not been successful.
The mobilisation of American pacifists - at this moment of crisis for Trump's power and his electoral defeat - serves to strengthen the voice of those parliamentarians who want to stop the escalation.
The slogan chosen for the initiative says it all: "REJECTED: Insufficient funds for the war in Iran". A powerful message that comes from within the United States to remind the world that peace is also made by shutting off the taps to war.

How to follow the event

As this is an online event, participation and observation are open to the entire global pacifist network. It is sufficient to register on the EveryAction platform to access the Zoom room on Monday 9 November at 18:30 Italian time.


Information

Join National Action Hour to Defund Iran War Monday November 9 at 12:30pm ET

  • WHAT: National Action Hour — Defund the Iran War

  • WHEN: Monday, November 9 | 12:30 PM ET/9:30 AM PT

  • WHERE: Zoom (link provided upon registration)

RSVP — JOIN NATIONAL ACTION HOUR TO DEFUND IRAN WAR ON MONDAY

With a government funding deadline approaching on December 11, Congress has a mandate and a critical opportunity to use its power of the purse to end this Iran war.

We did our part. Now it's Congress's turn.
No more blank cheques for illegal war. No more excuses.
DEFUND THE IRAN WAR.

No experience necessary! We'll provide call scripts, congressional phone numbers, and everything you need to take action alongside people across the country.

RSVP Here: https://secure.everyaction.com/kXjqeU3nV060tETNP_8Z-g2

Co-sponsors: Action Corps · American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) · Answer Coalition · Brooklyn For Peace · CAIR · Chicago Area Peace Action · Chicago Committee Against War & Racism · CODEPINK · Demand Progress · Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace · Massachusetts Peace Action (MAPA) · NY DSA Anti-War Working Group · Peace Action · Peace Action New York State · Peace and Friendship with the People of Iran · People's Forum · RootsAction · United for Peace and Justice · Veterans For Peace · WESPAC Foundation · Women Cross DMZ · World BEYOND War

Notes: For more information https://www.unitedforpeace.org
Original in Italian:Chiudere i rubinetti alla guerra: i pacifisti americani si mobilitano per fermare l'attacco all'Iran
#trump#iran#pacifists#albert

Articoli correlati

  • Chiudere i rubinetti alla guerra: i pacifisti americani si mobilitano per fermare l'attacco all'Iran
    Pace
    Albert, bollettino internazionale per la pace e il disarmo

    Chiudere i rubinetti alla guerra: i pacifisti americani si mobilitano per fermare l'attacco all'Iran

    A lanciare questa iniziativa è una coalizione di organizzazioni pacifiste americane. Tra queste spiccano Codepink, World Beyond War e Veterans For Peace, l'associazione degli ex combattenti americani che, dopo aver vissuto l'orrore della guerra, oggi dicono no ai piani militari di Trump.
    7 November 2026 - Redazione PeaceLink
  • La guerra esce ammaccata dalle urne americane
    Pace
    Intervento di Tonio Dell’Olio su Mosaico di Pace

    La guerra esce ammaccata dalle urne americane

    “Sarebbe ingenuo leggere ogni scheda come una dichiarazione nonviolenta. Ma sarebbe altrettanto miope ignorare la stanchezza verso chi pretende di governare il mondo con le armi. Anche il voto può interrompere questa pretesa”.
    6 November 2026 - Redazione PeaceLink
  • Trump's defeat and the peace movement
    PeaceLink English
    Albert, international bulletin for peace and disarmament

    Trump's defeat and the peace movement

    The war in Iran has dragged Trump and the Republicans towards defeat: the 2026 Midterm was a referendum against the war. And against the Trump plan to increase military spending by 42%.
    4 November 2026 - Alessandro Marescotti
  • La sconfitta di Trump e il movimento pacifista
    Conflitti
    Albert, bollettino internazionale per la pace e il disarmo

    La sconfitta di Trump e il movimento pacifista

    La guerra in Iran ha trascinato Trump e i repubblicani verso la sconfitta: il Midterm 2026 è stato un referendum contro la guerra. E contro il piano trumpiano di aumento delle spese militari del 42%.
    4 November 2026 - Alessandro Marescotti
PeaceLink C.P. 2009 - 74100 Taranto (Italy) - CCP 13403746 - Sito realizzato con PhPeace 3.12.13 - Informativa sulla Privacy - Informativa sui cookies - Diritto di replica - Posta elettronica certificata (PEC)