Shut off the taps to war: American pacifists mobilise to stop the attack on Iran

This initiative is launched by a coalition of American pacifist organisations. Among them are Codepink, World Beyond War and Veterans For Peace, the association of American veterans who, having experienced the horrors of war, now say no to Trump's military plans.

Albert - international pacifist bulletin

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Albert Author: Natangelo Source: PeaceLink

Sometimes we think that decisions about war and peace depend solely on geopolitical leaders. Yet, civil society in the United States shows us that there is a very concrete way to stop a conflict: forcing Parliament to cut funding. If there is no money to pay for fuel, weapons and soldiers' salaries, the war machine must stop.

This is the heart of the National Action Hour — Defund the Iran War.

Translated into Italian: " National Action Hour — Cut funds to the war with Iran".

It is a day of digital mobilisation organised and led by American pacifist movements. The appointment is for Monday 9 November at 18:30 Italian time (12:30 in Washington).

Thousands of American citizens will gather in a large virtual room on Zoom to launch a coordinated "democratic pressure" action on the United States Congress. During the meeting, activists will receive phone lists and scripts already prepared to call their representatives and senators en masse, demanding that American taxpayers' money is not used to fuel the armed conflict in Iran.

Why are US pacifists moving right now?

The mobilisation was born in the United States in response to two dramatic deadlines.

The vote on the State budget

By 11 December, the American Congress must approve the funding bill to avoid a government shutdown. Pacifists want to use this vote to insert a clause that strictly prohibits the President from spending even a dollar on military operations against Iran.

The alarm for an imminent attack

The urgency is at its peak. Internal sources within the US administration have revealed that military leaders are considering launching a large-scale attack on Iran.

American pacifists against the war machine

This call to action is launched by a coalition of over twenty historic pacifist organisations born and rooted in the United States. Among them are Codepink World Beyond War and, above all, Veterans For Peace , the association of American veterans who, having experienced the horrors of war firsthand, now use their rights as citizens to stop the Pentagon's plans.

At the same time, within Parliament in Washington, progressive Congressman Ro Khanna is leading the political fight through institutional channels. Khanna stands out as one of the leaders of the anti-war wing in the American Congress. Together with Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, he has promoted bipartisan resolutions on war powers aimed at forcing votes to request explicit Congressional authorisation or limits on US military actions against Iran; so far, however, such initiatives have not been successful.

The mobilisation of American pacifists - at this moment of crisis for Trump's power and his electoral defeat - serves to strengthen the voice of those parliamentarians who want to stop the escalation.

The slogan chosen for the initiative says it all: "REJECTED: Insufficient funds for the war in Iran". A powerful message that comes from within the United States to remind the world that peace is also made by shutting off the taps to war.

How to follow the event

As this is an online event, participation and observation are open to the entire global pacifist network. It is sufficient to register on the EveryAction platform to access the Zoom room on Monday 9 November at 18:30 Italian time.



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