Disarmament
Albert, International Bulletin for Peace and Disarmament

NATO's Atomic Silence

The UN Review Conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) begins. Article VI of the Treaty provides for negotiations on nuclear disarmament. However, the NATO statement contains not a single word about relaunching these negotiations.
26 April 2026
Redazione PeaceLink

Albert, Pacifist Bulletin

At the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), NATO issued a disappointing statement .

Indeed, there is not a single word on the end of the recently expired New START treaty, which constituted the nuclear security architecture for long-range ballistic missiles. There is no call to reconstruct a new legal framework to limit the nuclear arsenals of the United States and Russia.

On February 5, 2026, the last bastion of strategic arms control expired. New START expired without the United States, NATO's principal ally, lifting a finger to renew it or initiate a new treaty.

Russia has stated its readiness to voluntarily comply with the treaty's quantitative limits (1,550 warheads and 700 delivery systems each) even after their expiration. This commitment, however, is strictly conditional on similar behavior by the United States. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated that the moratorium declared by President Putin will remain in effect only until the United States also exceeds its limits.

Then there is another problem.

In fact, the other very important treaty on Euromissiles, the INF Treaty, has also lapsed.

So what?

Today, for the first time since the Cold War, the two major nuclear powers are operating without any legal constraints , without inspections, without transparency. The NPT Treaty is the last flimsy hold we have left. But NATO remains silent on resuming negotiations, just as the UN conference on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons begins.

How come?

It's important to remember the provisions of Article VI of the NPT, because it is a cornerstone of the entire Treaty. Article VI imposes the obligation to pursue negotiations in good faith for the cessation of the nuclear arms race , for nuclear disarmament , and for a treaty on general and complete disarmament under strict international supervision . The International Court of Justice has reiterated that this is not a rhetorical wish, but a specific legal obligation to be pursued to completion. Yet, the conduct of NATO, and of the United States, which leads it, goes precisely in the opposite direction. Letting New START die without proposing an alternative is not a diplomatic incident: it is a refusal to negotiate for nuclear disarmament.

The Trump administration has let New START expire without a plan for nuclear disarmament. Indeed, the intent is to return to the nuclear arms race. Under Secretary of Defense for Arms Control Thomas DiNanno has said that the United States stands ready, if the President so orders, to expand current forces, diversify capabilities, and develop and deploy new theater nuclear forces.

“Theater forces” are nuclear weapons designed to operate in a regional “theater of operations” (for example, Europe, the Middle East, or the Far East), rather than directly targeting the territory of superpowers (such as the United States or Russia).

In other words: the White House wants a free hand to rearm without constraints. And NATO is passively submitting to the diktat, limiting itself to hurling accusations at Russia and China, as if Washington were a victim and not the main architect of the current strategic vacuum. This is a betrayal of Article VI because abandoning arms control is the exact opposite of pursuing negotiations to end the arms race. NATO, which even references the NPT in its statement, fails to call for a new treaty, effectively legitimizing Trump's stance, especially since within NATO , France wants to increase its nuclear warheads to assume the role of the power offering the European nuclear umbrella against Russia.

The NPT Review Conference, which opens on April 27 in New York, cannot ignore this scenario. If the non-proliferation regime is to survive, it must have the courage to call a spade a spade: Article VI risks being openly violated. And NATO's decision to remain silent on the end of New START is the clearest proof that the Alliance is no longer a guarantor of disarmament, but an obstacle.

NATO governments, starting with Italy, must be asked—during the weeks of the review conference—to break their silence and formalize the immediate start of negotiations for a new nuclear arms limitation treaty between the United States and Russia.

This is not the time for indifference. Without a treaty limiting nuclear warheads, the risk of a new, extremely dangerous nuclear arms race is more real than ever. Everyone must make their voices heard and take a stand to prevent nuclear warheads from increasing again and threatening the future of humanity.

Parole chiave: nuclear weapons, disarmament, npt, albert, nato
  • Pacifists of the world unite!

    Albert, the international multilingual bulletin for peace and disarmament

    Albert is a powerful reminder of Albert Einstein, who was not only the father of modern physics but also a tireless and influential advocate for nuclear disarmament. The bulletin seeks to connect the many groups around the world opposing war and rearmament.
    22 April 2026
    PeaceLink staff

    Dear friends, activists, citizens of the world,

    We are living in a crucial moment. Never since the end of the Cold War has the taboo of war been broken so easily, and the language of rearmament has once again become "normal" in government discourse, the media, and even classrooms.

    Albert, the international bulletin for peace and disarmament Why "Albert"?

    It is in this context of grave danger to peace that Albert, the multilingual bulletin promoted by PeaceLink , was born, with an ambitious and necessary objective: to create a stable, continuous and accessible connection between the many realities in the world that oppose war and rearmament .

    Not just a news program, but a connection tool . PeaceLink has been a link for peace since 1991 and is now a highly visible communication tool on the web.

    Today, peace initiatives are numerous, fragmented, and often ignored by mainstream media. Albert wants to reconnect these struggles. He wants to overcome language barriers and siloed communication.

    War is global, but peace groups often remain confined to local realities, failing to shape opinion on a broader, global scale.

    Pacifists of the world unite!

    Albert is a powerful reminder of Albert Einstein, who was not only the father of modern physics but also a tireless and influential advocate for nuclear disarmament. He worked to build a global public opinion focused on preventing conflict. He was the foundation of what was called "atomic consciousness." His warning—"I do not know with what weapons the Third World War will be fought, but the Fourth will be fought with sticks and stones"—is more relevant than ever.

    What will you find in the bulletin?

    In recent weeks, the world has been shaken on many fronts. Albert was created to share them all, without hierarchies, and to help everyone feel part of a single movement.

    1. Japan: The Defense of Article 9

    Thousands of people took to the streets in Japan to defend Article 9 of their Constitution, the "solemn rejection of war" that has been a benchmark for global pacifism for 77 years, just as Article 11 of the Italian Constitution ("Italy repudiates war"). The Japanese government wants to change it, essentially to rebuild a strong army capable of engaging China militarily. Japan is planning to export the new sixth-generation fighter-bomber (the GCAP), to be built with Italy and the United Kingdom. Albert will follow this story step by step, giving voice to the peace movements opposing this trend.

    2. Germany: Youth Revolt Against Conscription

    The atmosphere has changed in German schools. The government is considering reintroducing compulsory military service, and young people are not happy about it. Students are mobilizing with meetings, leafleting, and demonstrations. This is a crucial signal: the rejection of compulsory conscription becomes a political and cultural act. And a new wave of protests is expected in May, this time international and internationalist , against new military conscription plans in Europe.

    3. No King Movement: From Trump to Europe

    The "No King" movement was born in the United States to express opposition to Donald Trump's growing power and his authoritarian drift. Codepink's pacifism, strongly influenced by female presence and great creativity, is present in the movement. Codepink has a beautiful website . This movement has already crossed the Atlantic and is growing in Europe, particularly in Italy, where many groups identify with the rejection of a political model based on hatred, militarization, and oppression.

    4. Spain: a laboratory against military bases

    Spain is becoming an international reference point for those opposing the use of US military bases on its soil for bombing Iran. Spanish Prime Minister Sánchez has blocked the use of US bases for offensive purposes, calling for an end to European complicity in potential war crimes, with a clear reference to the Gaza genocide. Spain has also pushed for the EU to end its collaborative ties with Israel, responsible for war crimes. Albert will also discuss these positive developments in Europe.

    5. Russia-Europe tensions

    Tensions between Russia and Europe have escalated. There is a risk of further escalation. Albert will analyze these dangerous dynamics, using open data and independent military intelligence, documenting how every step forward in the military escalation in Ukraine poses an unacceptable risk to peace in Europe.

    6. The split at the UN over the slave trade

    An event has shocked many international observers: the United Nations General Assembly split over a resolution promoted by Ghana, historicly condemning the transatlantic slave trade. NATO and Western bloc countries did not vote in favor of the African resolution. This is a profound rift, demonstrating how fragile even shared historical memory is when geopolitical interests are at stake. Albert will also address these issues. The historical awareness of the horrors of colonialism, for which the West is guilty, cannot be forgotten. A serious reflection is needed. Even today, the guilty conscience of those who refuse to acknowledge full responsibility for the crimes committed in the past still emerges.

    7. The risk of nuclear rearmament: a forgotten emergency

    Finally, a crucial event: the International Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) will open on April 27. It will do so at a dramatic moment: the New Start Treaty—the last bastion of arsenal control between the US and Russia—has expired without being replaced. Today, more than ever, the world is exposed to the threat of nuclear rearmament. Albert will follow the Conference's proceedings, giving voice to the countries of the Global South and organizations calling for nuclear disarmament.

    How does Albert work?

    The newsletter will be something completely new, thanks in part to generative artificial intelligence used for peacekeeping purposes. What will it be like?

    • Multilingual : because peace can't be communicated in just one language. We'll start with Italian, English, French, and Spanish.
    • Participation : any organization fighting against war and rearmament can send contributions, reports, and articles to info@peacelink.it
    • Free and independent : no advertising, no government influence.

    Because it is urgent, today more than ever

    We must overcome isolation. Those demonstrating in Tokyo for Article 9, those deserting the war in Ukraine, those discussing peace in a classroom in Berlin, those opposing rearmament in Italy: they are all waging the same fight. But often they aren't communicating it to the world. We need to build a pacifist community that can communicate effectively and clearly online.

    Albert was born to become visible

    It was born to build bridges. To translate struggles into different languages ​​and share them. To remember that pacifism is a daily practice of coordination and resistance.

    Share Albert on your social media. Spread the word. Bring it to your assemblies, your town squares, your schools, your university classrooms.

    PeaceLink – Telematics for Peace since 1991

    www.peacelink.it/en

    Parole chiave: albert, noriarmo, tnp, disarmament, pace, peace

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