Vietnam chairs UN conference on Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty
"A spirit of constructive engagement, dialogue, and multilateral cooperation must guide us," said Do Hung Viet. These words take on particular weight when read in light of his country's history.
Guterres' warning: "Warheads on the rise, nuclear tests back on the table."
UN Secretary-General António Guterres' opening remarks sounded a wake-up call. He declared: "For the first time in decades, the number of nuclear warheads is increasing, and nuclear testing is back on the table ."
A statement that turns back the clock of history, to the darkest years of the Cold War, when the world lived in the nightmare of the constant threat of nuclear conflict. Guterres described the NPT as "an irreplaceable cornerstone" of the global non-proliferation and disarmament regime, but he was forced to bitterly acknowledge that its pillars are now creaking.
The Secretary General is concerned about three converging phenomena:
-
the modernization of nuclear arsenals by the great powers;
-
the escalation of geopolitical tensions in many hot spots around the planet;
-
"We need to rebuild trust between countries, promote strategic dialogue, and prevent actions that could undermine the Treaty," Guterres urged, calling on member states to recommit to the three pillars of the NPT: non-proliferation, disarmament, and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.
Vietnam: From Victim of Aggressive War to Mediator for a Nuclear-Free World
Vietnam is a living memory of what happened when chemical agents and massive bombings were unleashed on a civilian population. Decades after the end of the war, the consequences of Agent Orange continue to scar the land and its people.
It is precisely from this deep wound that Vietnam's determination to promote nuclear disarmament today stems. As Ambassador Do Hung Viet reiterated: "We consistently support complete and non-discriminatory nuclear disarmament."
A message that Guterres wanted to emphasize forcefully: the Vietnamese presidency represents an opportunity for developing countries to make their voices heard in the global disarmament process. And, we might add, a lesson for the permanent members of the Security Council, often the first to modernize their nuclear arsenals.
An arms race that worries the world
The New York Conference – which brings together the 191 member states of the Treaty – has an ambitious goal: to find practical measures to strengthen the implementation of the Treaty in a world where the risk of renewed proliferation is real.
Guterres's words resonate like a warning: putting nuclear testing back on the table isn't a rhetorical threat. It's a real possibility, one that risks shattering decades of informal moratorium and triggering a new, extremely dangerous arms race.
An approach of a non-nuclear country, but not for this a silent one
The choice of Vietnam as president is no coincidence. As a non-nuclear country , its role as mediator is perceived as less "self-interested" than that of the nuclear powers. Precisely for this reason, its voice can be a bridge between the global North and South.
"Vietnam is committed to promoting unity among Member States, particularly by amplifying the voices of developing countries, in the pursuit of a world free of nuclear weapons," reads the statement issued by the Vietnamese mission to the UN.
And while the superpowers discuss modernizing their arsenals, Hanoi reminds the world that those who have suffered war want nothing more than peace.
What to expect from the Conference
The work, which began with a general debate, will continue with in-depth sessions on disarmament, non-proliferation, and peaceful nuclear cooperation. It is hoped that Vietnam's presidency will be able to guide delegates toward a consensus-based final document , something that has not always been achieved in previous editions.
But beyond formal declarations, the real challenge will be to transform words into concrete actions, in an era in which – as Guterres warned – the specter of the atomic bomb is once again haunting not only speeches but also governments' military agendas.
Sources: Vietnam News Agency (VNA), United Nations (speech by Secretary-General António Guterres, 27 April 2026).
Photo credits: VNA (Ambassador Do Hung Viet at the Presidency of the Conference).
Articoli correlati
- Albert, bollettino internazionale per la pace e il disarmo
Il Vietnam presiede la conferenza ONU sul Trattato di non proliferazione nucleareIl discorso di apertura del Segretario generale dell'ONU, António Guterres, è stato un campanello d'allarme. Ha infatti dichiarato che "per la prima volta in decenni, il numero di testate nucleari è in aumento e i test nucleari sono di nuovo sul tavolo". I lavori all'ONU dureranno fino al 22 maggio.28 aprile 2026 - Redazione PeaceLink
- Oggi si apre a New York la Conferenza sul Trattato di non proliferazione delle armi nucleari
La società civile alla prova del disarmo nucleare: la voce dei lavoratori arriva all’ONUAssume un significato rilevante la presenza della CGIL all’interno della delegazione della Confederazione Sindacale Internazionale (CSI). La CGIL porta all’ONU la voce del lavoro organizzato e di milioni di cittadini che chiedono un futuro libero dalla minaccia nucleare.27 aprile 2026 - Redazione PeaceLink
- Boletín Internacional para la Paz y el Desarme
Diez cuestiones de gran actualidad sobre el pacifismo globalLa Conferencia de Examen del TNP (No Proliferación Nuclear) se inaugura el 27 de abril de 2026. El contexto es dramático: el tratado Nuevo START entre Estados Unidos y Rusia expiró el 5 de febrero de 2026 sin ser renovado, dejando sin límites los arsenales de las dos principales potencias nucleares.27 aprile 2026 - PeaceLink staff
- Bulletin international pour la paix et le désarmement
Dix enjeux très actuels du pacifisme mondialLa Conférence d'examen du TNP s'ouvre à New York le 27 avril 2026, avec 191 États parties. Le contexte est dramatique: le traité New START entre les États-Unis et la Russie a expiré le 5 février 2026 sans être renouvelé, laissant les arsenaux des deux principales puissances nucléaires sans limites.27 aprile 2026 - PeaceLink staff
Sociale.network