Albert, international peace bulletin Author: Natangelo Source: PeaceLink Close

international pacifist bulletin

In July 2026, Great Britain will host various peace activist initiatives against rearmament. These events unfold within a heated national political context, where the government's decision to increase defense spending has triggered internal tensions, including the resignation of Defense Secretary John Healey on June 11, 2026.

Monthly Vigils Against US Nuclear Weapons

At RAF Lakenheath (Suffolk), the Lakenheath Alliance for Peace organizes monthly vigils to protest the presence of US nuclear weapons in Great Britain. The July vigil will take place Saturday, July 18, 2026, from 12:00 to 14:00, in front of the main gate (Gate 1) of the airbase.

This group is part of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND), one of the oldest British peace organizations, founded in 1958.

"Women in Black" Vigils Across Great Britain

The "Women in Black" group maintains silent peace vigils in various cities throughout the month, with approximately 20 vigils in the UK:

Brighton : Every Friday at the War Memorial, Old Steine

Oxford : Every Saturday from 14:00 to 15:00 at the Martyrs Memorial, bottom of St Giles

London: Every Saturday outside Friends House on Euston Road, and every Wednesday around the Edith Cavell statue at St Martin's Place (18:00-19:00)

Women in Black is an international movement with hundreds of groups worldwide, including Azerbaijan, Colombia, Israel/Palestine, Serbia, and the United States.

Durham Miners Gala: Britain's Largest Trade Union Gathering

On July 11, 2026, Durham will host the Durham Miners' Gala, the 140th edition of the country's largest trade union gathering.

Although not explicitly an anti-rearmament event, the Gala represents a historic working-class demonstration where themes of social justice and peace are often raised. Since 1871, the event celebrates trade union collectivism, community spirit, and international solidarity.

Political Context: Defense Secretary's Resignation

The debate on rearmament is particularly heated in Great Britain. The Defense investment plan has faced repeated delays despite warnings about serious funding gaps for British armed forces.

John Healey, Secretary of State for Defense, resigned on June 11, 2026, in open protest against insufficient budget, criticizing the Defense investment plan that envisages spending 2.68% of GDP by 2030.

International Campaigns in Action

"No Cold War Britain": Launched in 2021, this campaign calls on the British government not to join the so-called US-led "anti-Chinese crusade," considered counterproductive.

"Stop Rearm Europe" (SRE): The European coalition, which includes many British groups, organized an "action month" in June and July 2026. On June 14, over 800 organizations demonstrated in Brussels against EU and NATO rearmament plans.

Why These Events Matter

These mobilizations demonstrate that the British peace movement maintains active and organized presence despite government pressures to increase military spending. Regular vigils at RAF Lakenheath and in main cities show sustained commitment against US nuclear presence and for social justice.

The synchronization with European "Stop Rearm Europe" campaigns highlights how the fight against rearmament is now a transnational movement, linking British local concerns with those across the European continent.