The German peace movement is mobilising against rearmament
Albert
international pacifist bulletin
July 2026 will be a crucial period for the German peace movement. Three main initiatives will mark a peak of mobilisation against rearmament, arms production, and Germany's war policy.
Main actions against Rheinmetall in Berlin (10–12 July)
The most important initiative of the month is the Action Days "Disarm Rheinmetall", three days of actions and protests in Berlin against the start of military production at the Rheinmetall site in Berlin-Wedding, the former civilian Pierburg plant converted to ammunition production.
against the military conversion of the Rheinmetall arms factory (former Pierburg) in the Wedding district.
Event details
|Element
|Verified information
|Date
|10–12 July 2026
|Location
|Berlin, Volkspark Humboldthain (Wedding)
|Main demonstration
|Saturday 11 July, 14:00, starting from S+U Gesundbrunnen
|Structure
|Circus tent with lectures, various types of actions
|Objective
|Protest against ammunition production in the city, rearmament, and Germany's war policy
There is concern over Rheinmetall's decision to convert the former civilian Pierburg plant in Berlin-Wedding to the production of ammunition/artillery components. The main demonstration is announced for Saturday 11 July 2026, departing from Gesundbrunnen station.
The movement opposes the "military conversion" of the plant and the production of ammunition in urban areas, representing a central action of the German anti-militarist movement.
Additionally, a camp is planned from 24 to 26 September "against arms exports, rearmament, and war".
Flag Day of Mayors for Peace (8 July)
On 8 July 2026, in over 617 German cities and municipalities, the flag of "Mayors for Peace" will be raised as a symbol for a world free from nuclear weapons.
This annual event represents a coordinated symbolic gesture on a national scale, with cities like Lindau, Schwerin, and others regularly participating in the initiative. The organisation Mayors for Peace has over 8,000 member cities in 190 countries, aiming to eliminate nuclear weapons through city diplomacy.
Attac - Summer Academy "Riding the Monster" (10–12 July, Frankfurt)
Alongside the actions in Berlin, the association Attac will hold a summer meeting in Frankfurt from 10 to 12 July 2026.
Title and themes
-
Full title: "Riding the Monster – Out of the Multiple Crisis – Into a Solidarity Future!"
-
Translation: "Taming the Monster – Getting Out of the Multiple Crisis – Entering a Solidarity Future!"
-
Themes addressed: social justice, alternatives to militarism, multiple crises (environmental, social, economic)
The Attac - Summer Academy 2026 represents a space for critical reflection on militarism and alternatives for a solidarity future, integrating practical mobilisation with political analysis.
Context: the mobilisation against military conscription in Germany
These pacifist initiatives are set against a backdrop of growing protest against militarism in Germany. In recent months, a wave of strikes and demonstrations has swept through various German cities, with students opposing the new military service law and the reintroduction of conscription.
Tens of thousands of students have taken to the streets to protest against the strengthening of military service, marking a significant youth anti-militarist mobilisation.
For more information: rheinmetallentwaffnen.noblogs.org, attac.de, Friedenskooperative.de, Bremer Friedensforum
For further information on the German pacifist movement, consult the Netzwerk Friedenskooperative: https://www.friedenskooperative.de/termine
Anyone wishing to report Italian initiatives against rearmament click here
https://www.peacelink.it/calendario/insert.php?subtype=insert
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