US atomic bombs also harmed Korean citizens
Albert
international bulletin for peace and disarmament
Seoul, 15 November 2026 — An "International People's Tribunal", composed of scholars of international law and human rights lawyers, after three days of hearings has issued a preliminary ruling that qualifies the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 as war crimes and crimes against humanity, establishing that the US government has a legal obligation to issue a formal apology and directly compensate the Korean victims. This is the first attempt in the world, in a procedural form, to pursue accountability for the use of the atomic bomb by the United States by civil society; although the ruling does not have binding force, it carries significant moral and political weight for the nuclear disarmament movement and the development of international humanitarian law.
The forgotten seventy thousand
In August 1945, the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, causing approximately 210,000 deaths, including about 70,000 Koreans present due to forced conscription under Japanese colonialism, of whom around 40,000 lost their lives. Today in South Korea, only about 1,450 survivors of the atomic bomb remain, with an average age of 85.5 years.
Among the 12 claimants in this tribunal, 7 directly survived the atomic bomb, while the others are second and third generation descendants affected by radiation. Ninety-three-year-old Park Jeong-sun, a first-generation victim, stated after the ruling: "Receiving this verdict in Seoul makes me feel that I can now close my eyes without regrets".
The central content of the ruling
The tribunal was composed of four judges: chair Richard Falk, emeritus professor at Princeton University, along with former judge of the Korean Constitutional Court Lee Seok-tae, emeritus professor at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law Marjorie Cohn, and senior attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights Katherine Gallagher.
The preliminary ruling established that the atomic bombings violated the Hague Convention of 1907 on the laws and customs of war, as they targeted civilians with indiscriminate mass killings, and the military necessity invoked by the United States cannot constitute justification. The tribunal also noted that the bombings exceeded what was necessary to achieve a legitimate military objective, violating the principles of necessity and proportionality.
Based on these findings, the tribunal established that the United States has three obligations: to acknowledge the illegality of the bombings, to issue a formal apology, and to provide direct compensation to the Korean victims.
Falk also made a series of recommendations: the Japanese government should acknowledge its historical responsibility towards the Korean victims of the atomic bomb — including illegal military occupation, forced mobilisation, and discrimination — issue a formal apology, and strengthen relevant historical education; the South Korean government should extend assistance to the descendants of the victims; the governments of Japan, the United States, and South Korea should initiate consultations on the issue of compensation.
The nature and limits of the tribunal
It should be clarified that this is not a legally binding judicial body. The tribunal was co-organised by the South Korean civic group "SPARK" (People Opening Peace and Unification) and the international organising committee, and falls within the tradition of "people's tribunals" promoted by civil society; its rulings cannot compel the US government to comply. The tribunal had sent notices to appear to the US Department of State and the Department of Justice as respondents in June and October 2026, but received no response.
However, as Falk noted after the ruling, this process has promoted anti-nuclear awareness on several crucial levels: it has expanded our understanding of "victimisation" — the harm persists and produces intergenerational effects; it has documented the fact that the United States refuses to take national responsibility towards Koreans forced to be in Hiroshima and Nagasaki; it has also highlighted the position of the United States and other nuclear powers that continue to refuse to fulfil their legal obligations of denuclearisation, ignoring the 1996 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the legality of the threat or use of nuclear weapons and refusing to adhere to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, already signed by 125 countries.
The next steps
The preliminary ruling will be presented by representatives of the Korean victims at the first Review Conference of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which will be held at the United Nations headquarters in New York from 30 November to 4 December 2026. The claimants' lawyer Park Kyu-hoon has stated that he intends to file a lawsuit against the US government in South Korean courts based on the ruling of the people's tribunal.
The final ruling is expected in July 2027.
Editor's note
For the peace movement engaged in nuclear disarmament and historical justice in East Asia, the significance of the People's Tribunal in Seoul does not lie in its ability to "enforce" anything, but in the fact that it has sanctioned what no one had said before: subjecting the actions of the United States in Hiroshima and Nagasaki to scrutiny within the framework of international law, in a solemn procedural form. Today, as the risk of nuclear war looms over the world again, this ruling from civil society is a direct challenge to the narrative of "the legitimacy of nuclear deterrence".
https://richardafalk5.substack.com/p/seoul-international-peoples-tribunal
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