Thousands in Brussels against European rearmament: “Welfare, not war”
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Attendance and participation: various sources report attendance of thousands of people, with estimates ranging from 3,000 to over 10,000 people.
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Slogans and objectives: the main message was a clear rejection of the European rearmament plan, which involves the mobilisation of 800 billion euros for military spending. The demonstrators called for these resources to be allocated to welfare, healthcare, education, jobs, and ecological transition (the so-called "green new deal").
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Route: the mobilisation started at 15:00 in front of the Brussels-North station.The march then moved towards the heart of the European quarter, concluding around 17:00 in the Schuman area, home to the main European institutions.
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Organisers: the initiative was promoted by the European coalition Stop ReArm Europe (which involves over 800 civil society organisations) and the Belgian platform Stop Militarisation. The main Belgian trade unions (CSC and FGTB) also joined and the Party of the European Left (PSE) with its own international delegation.
Final assembly and next steps
After the conclusion of the march, an assembly was organised to continue the mobilisation.
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Time and place: the meeting took place from 18:00 at the Royal Library of Belgium (KBR, Keizerslaan 4), near the central station, with a planned duration until 21:00.
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Objectives of the assembly: the assembly aimed to review the day and, above all, to discuss and plan the next steps of the European campaign. The goal is to transform today’s protest into a continuing movement of continental mobilisation against the rearmament agenda.
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Wider context: the Brussels demonstration was the central moment of a week of actions across Europe (from 14 to 21 June) and took place just days before the European Council on 18-19 June, during which EU leaders will negotiate the next seven-year budget.
https://lists.peacelink.it/news/2026/06/msg00000.html
March in Finland against European rearmament - 14 June 2026
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Initiative in Greece - 14 June 2026
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