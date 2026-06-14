Thousands in Brussels against European rearmament: “Welfare, not war”

The demonstration – culminating in the area of EU institutions – called for the allocation of the 800 billion euros planned for rearmament to social causes. Over eight hundred organisations mobilised. In the evening, a meeting was held at the Royal Library to define the next initiatives.

European demonstration against rearmament, Brussels 16 June 2026 Author: Carlo Gubitosa Source: https://sociale.network/@gubi/tagged/StopRearmEurope Close Sunday 14 June 2026, in Brussels under the motto "Welfare, not Warfare" (Welfare, not War). Here are the main details.

Attendance and participation : various sources report attendance of thousands of people , with estimates ranging from 3,000 to over 10,000 people. Demonstration on 14 June 2026 in Brussels against the European rearmament plan Author: Carlo Gubitosa Source: https://sociale.network/@gubi/tagged/StopRearmEurope Close

Slogans and objectives : the main message was a clear rejection of the European rearmament plan, which involves the mobilisation of 800 billion euros for military spending. The demonstrators called for these resources to be allocated to welfare, healthcare, education, jobs, and ecological transition (the so-called " green new deal ").

Route : the mobilisation started at 15:00 in front of the Brussels-North station . Peaceful demonstration in Brussels 14.6.2026 Author: Carlo Gubitosa Source: https://sociale.network/@gubi/tagged/StopRearmEurope Close 17:00 in the Schuman area , home to the main European institutions.

Organisers: the initiative was promoted by the European coalition Stop ReArm Europe (which involves over 800 civil society organisations) and the Belgian platform Stop Militarisation. The main Belgian trade unions (CSC and FGTB) also joined and the Party of the European Left (PSE) with its own international delegation. Peaceful demonstration in Brussels 14.6.2026 Author: Carlo Gubitosa Source: https://sociale.network/@gubi/tagged/StopRearmEurope Close

Final assembly and next steps

After the conclusion of the march, an assembly was organised to continue the mobilisation.