Peace and Nonviolence
An initiative by Anti-War Aotearoa and Greenpeace

New Zealand mobilises: on 20 June, a major march for peace

New Zealand pacifists are calling on Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and the government to reject military agreements with the United States and not to send troops, funds, or information in support of their wars. Another issue in the public debate is the transit of nuclear-powered submarines.
7 June 2026
PeaceLink staff

Albert, pacifist bulletin

The New Zealand pacifist movement is entering a new phase of active mobilisation, aiming to oppose the government's increasing involvement in US-led military plans in the Indo-Pacific. The beating heart of the protest will be the “March for Peace” (Hīkoi), a major national demonstration scheduled for 20 June 2026 in Auckland organised by Anti-War Aotearoa and Greenpeace.

The March for Peace on 20 June

The event, which will start from Aotea Square in the heart of Auckland, will formally call on Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and his coalition government to reject any military agreements, not to send troops, funds, or information in support of US-led wars, and to immediately withdraw the country from any involvement in ongoing conflicts. The organisers invite participants to bring friends, banners, placards, and drums to join in a march that aims to be a hymn to peace and a clear rejection of militarisation.

In this article, you will read the word Aotearoa several times, which is the name used by the indigenous Māori people for New Zealand. The literal meaning can be translated into English as "the land of the long white cloud".

Niamh O’Flynn, Director of Programmes at Greenpeace Aotearoa, stated: “We oppose Luxon and the coalition government allowing Aotearoa to be dragged into Trump’s wars, and we firmly oppose the war minerals agreement being negotiated to fuel those wars.” O’Flynn reiterated the call for an independent foreign policy that “prioritises peace, upholds the United Nations Charter, and supports the well-being of people and the planet”.

Gabriella Brayne, spokesperson for Anti-War Aotearoa, emphasised the urgency of the mobilisation: “We march because Aotearoa must become a voice for peace and reason in an increasingly unstable world, rather than being a bystander in these illegal foreign wars”.

The five key demands

The march will focus on five key points, which represent the core of the New Zealand pacifist movement's platform:

  1. The government must condemn the illegal US-Israeli attack on Iran, which has caused global instability.

  2. No military support or deployment of New Zealand troops, aircraft, ships, missiles, or intelligence in support of US-led aggressive wars.

  3. New Zealand must reject any war minerals agreement with the Trump administration.

  4. Implement immediate and significant sanctions against Israel to help end the genocide in Gaza.

  5. Consistently support the United Nations Charter and the proceedings of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on war crimes.

The “Oppose AUKUS” campaign

Alongside the street mobilisation, a national petition campaign called “Oppose AUKUS” is active, promoted through the digital activism network ActionStation. The petition calls on the New Zealand government to reject any role in the AUKUS military pact and to condemn the use of nuclear weapons and non-peaceful nuclear technologies in the Pacific. The initiative highlights how AUKUS represents a threat to the country’s “Nuclear-Free” legacy and its traditional independent foreign policy, based on friendship with all and the absence of enemies.

A context of rising tension

The mobilisations come in a context of rising geopolitical tensions and government pushes for greater military alignment with the United States. Just a few months ago, Greenpeace organised a symbolic protest outside Prime Minister Luxon’s electoral office, transforming it into an imaginary “Trump’s War Minerals Headquarters” to oppose a potential agreement to supply “critical” minerals to the United States, seen as functional to the arms industry.

At the same time, statements from Defence Minister Chris Penk, who suggested the need for a review of New Zealand’s historic “nuclear-free” law, have sparked political debate. Although the Prime Minister’s office subsequently ruled out any changes to the country’s “nuclear-free” status, fears of a gradual erosion of the principles of national independence that have characterised New Zealand’s foreign policy remain high.

A signal to the international community

The March for Peace on 20 June is not just a local event, but an important signal to the international community. In an era of rising conflicts and global rearmament, New Zealand civil society is reclaiming its historical role as a builder of peace, opposing any militaristic drift. As the organisers have stated, the goal is clear: to make Aotearoa a nation that invests in health, education, and the environment, not in wars and militarisation. Where will the peace demonstration on 20 June 2026 take place?

Event details

  • What: March for Peace (Hīkoi)

  • Promoted by: Anti-War Aotearoa & Greenpeace Aotearoa

  • When: Saturday 20 June 2026, 12:00

  • Where: Aotea Square, Auckland

For those wishing to support the campaign, it is possible to sign the “Oppose AUKUS” petition at the following link: https://our.actionstation.org.nz/petitions/oppose-aukus-for-an-independent-demilitarised-and-nuclear-free-pacific.

 

Here is a glossary of terms and organisations mentioned in the article, to provide a clearer understanding of the context.

Geopolitics and international agreements

  • AUKUS: a trilateral security pact launched in 2021 by Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The name is the acronym of the three nations. The agreement is divided into two main pillars:

    • First Pillar (Pillar I): provides for the supply of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia by the United States and the United Kingdom. This nuclear component of the agreement is central to the New Zealand debate.

    • Second Pillar (Pillar II): focuses on cooperation in advanced military technologies, including computing systems, artificial intelligence, autonomous platforms, submarine capabilities, and space surveillance.

  • New Zealand's membership in AUKUS: the New Zealand government is currently “assessing” joining the Second Pillar (the non-nuclear one) of the pact.

  • ANZUS Pact: a security treaty from 1951 between Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The alliance was effectively suspended in the mid-1980s due to New Zealand's nuclear-free policy, which prohibited the entry of nuclear-powered or armed vessels into its ports, leading to a rupture with Washington.

  • “Nuclear-Free”: a fundamental element of New Zealand's identity and foreign policy, enshrined in the “New Zealand Nuclear Free Zone, Disarmament, and Arms Control Act” of 1987. The law prohibits biological and nuclear weapons on New Zealand soil and the entry of nuclear-powered vessels.

  • Indo-Pacific: a geopolitical term referring to the region encompassing the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, crucial for global trade and becoming an area of increasing strategic competition.

  • War Minerals: in the context of the article, refers to a potential agreement to supply “critical” minerals (essential for the arms and technology industry) from New Zealand to the United States.

Institutes and organisations

  • Anti-War Aotearoa: one of the organising groups of the March for Peace. “Aotearoa” is the Māori name for New Zealand. It is a collective that brings together peace activists and anti-war advocates.

  • Greenpeace Aotearoa: the New Zealand section of the global environmental organisation, also an organiser of the march.

  • International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ): two different international courts based in The Hague. The ICC prosecutes individuals for war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity, while the ICJ resolves legal disputes between states.

  • Hīkoi: a Māori term that refers to a march or journey, often with connotations of social protest or to claim territorial rights.

Key figures and government

  • Christopher Luxon: current Prime Minister of New Zealand, leader of the National Party (in office since 2023). The pacifist movement is calling on him not to involve the country in US war plans.

  • Coalition government: the current New Zealand executive, formed by three parties: the National Party (centre-right) of Luxon, the populist party New Zealand First (NZ First) led by Winston Peters, and the right-wing liberal party ACT.

  • Chris Penk: New Zealand's Minister of Defence. He sparked internal debate by suggesting publicly discussing the historic nuclear-free law in relation to AUKUS nuclear submarines, a position later corrected by Prime Minister Luxon.

  • Winston Peters: Minister of Foreign Affairs and leader of NZ First, with whom there have been internal conflicts within the coalition regarding support for US wars in the Middle East.

Notes: Link to the New Zealand pacifist movement https://stopwars.nz

---

Albert, pacifist bulletin
https://www.peacelink.it/albert
Original in Italian:La Nuova Zelanda si mobilita: il 20 giugno grande marcia per la pace
Parole chiave: new zealand, noriarmo, disarmament
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