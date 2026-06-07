New Zealand mobilises: on 20 June, a major march for peace
Here is a glossary of terms and organisations mentioned in the article, to provide a clearer understanding of the context.
Geopolitics and international agreements
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AUKUS: a trilateral security pact launched in 2021 by Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The name is the acronym of the three nations. The agreement is divided into two main pillars:
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First Pillar (Pillar I): provides for the supply of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia by the United States and the United Kingdom. This nuclear component of the agreement is central to the New Zealand debate.
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Second Pillar (Pillar II): focuses on cooperation in advanced military technologies, including computing systems, artificial intelligence, autonomous platforms, submarine capabilities, and space surveillance.
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New Zealand's membership in AUKUS: the New Zealand government is currently “assessing” joining the Second Pillar (the non-nuclear one) of the pact.
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ANZUS Pact: a security treaty from 1951 between Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The alliance was effectively suspended in the mid-1980s due to New Zealand's nuclear-free policy, which prohibited the entry of nuclear-powered or armed vessels into its ports, leading to a rupture with Washington.
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“Nuclear-Free”: a fundamental element of New Zealand's identity and foreign policy, enshrined in the “New Zealand Nuclear Free Zone, Disarmament, and Arms Control Act” of 1987. The law prohibits biological and nuclear weapons on New Zealand soil and the entry of nuclear-powered vessels.
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Indo-Pacific: a geopolitical term referring to the region encompassing the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, crucial for global trade and becoming an area of increasing strategic competition.
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War Minerals: in the context of the article, refers to a potential agreement to supply “critical” minerals (essential for the arms and technology industry) from New Zealand to the United States.
Institutes and organisations
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Anti-War Aotearoa: one of the organising groups of the March for Peace. “Aotearoa” is the Māori name for New Zealand. It is a collective that brings together peace activists and anti-war advocates.
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Greenpeace Aotearoa: the New Zealand section of the global environmental organisation, also an organiser of the march.
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International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ): two different international courts based in The Hague. The ICC prosecutes individuals for war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity, while the ICJ resolves legal disputes between states.
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Hīkoi: a Māori term that refers to a march or journey, often with connotations of social protest or to claim territorial rights.
Key figures and government
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Christopher Luxon: current Prime Minister of New Zealand, leader of the National Party (in office since 2023). The pacifist movement is calling on him not to involve the country in US war plans.
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Coalition government: the current New Zealand executive, formed by three parties: the National Party (centre-right) of Luxon, the populist party New Zealand First (NZ First) led by Winston Peters, and the right-wing liberal party ACT.
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Chris Penk: New Zealand's Minister of Defence. He sparked internal debate by suggesting publicly discussing the historic nuclear-free law in relation to AUKUS nuclear submarines, a position later corrected by Prime Minister Luxon.
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Winston Peters: Minister of Foreign Affairs and leader of NZ First, with whom there have been internal conflicts within the coalition regarding support for US wars in the Middle East.
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Albert, pacifist bulletin
https://www.peacelink.it/albert
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